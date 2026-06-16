A Nigerian lady expressed her grief on social media over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a illness with advanced metastatic kidney cancer

The lady also weighed in on the emergency road construction ahead of his burial rites in his hometown

A Nigerian lady identified as Chidinma Inspires on Facebook has shared her sorrow over the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

A Nigerian lady mourns Alexx Ekubo's passing ahead of his burial ceremony. Photo credit: Chidinma Inspires/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His final burial rites are scheduled for June 17 and 18, 2026, in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

The upcoming burial ceremony prompted an emergency road construction project by the Abia state government.

Lady reacted to construction for Alexx Ekubo

Chidinma Inspires weighed in on the ongoing infrastructure development while mourning the late movie star.

In her Facebook post, the lady expressed her heartbreak over the reality of the actor's upcoming interment. She noted that his demise brought massive development to his community, although she preferred him to be alive.

Chidinma Inspires wrote:

"In two days Alexx Ekubo will be laid to rest, like the ground will welcome his body just like that. 😭 This is not nice mehn! If only tears will bring him back all the genuine lovers of him our tears will surely bring him back to life 😭

Even in death he is greatly loved.... Just take a look at the massive development his deãth is bringing to his community. Wow! His Grace is unmatched and he is truly and deeply loved 🥰

But still..... I did rather choose him to be alive than this development whatsoever. He should have lived much longer and kept lightening up the world with his cute, beautiful and contagious smiles esiokwwu 🤌

This is still unbelievable and heartbreaking.

He lived well and I believe he fulfilled his purpose in life.

Alexx my crush in AY's CRIB 💔😭

Chidinma Inspires ✍️"

Reaction to road construction for Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng has compiled a reaction to the woman's post below:

Thrivers AI World said:

"It's sad. 😭"

See the Facebook post below:

Lady reacts to Alexx Ekubo's street name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady pointed out an observation about the name of the street leading to Alexx Ekubo's hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, ahead of his funeral.

Source: Legit.ng