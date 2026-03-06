An American lady cried online amid the US-Iran war after her flight got cancelled several times

The lady took to social media to beg for support and spoke about the US president and her stay

Her emotional video caught the attention of many people, who then took to the comment page to react

A citizen of the United States who travelled to Dubai to celebrate her 30th birthday burst into tears as she got trapped in the city amid the war between the United States and Iran.

The young lady could be seen and heard crying in the video as she narrated her experience and begged for help.

US-Iran war: Lady gets trapped in Dubai

@atleastimpretty23 explained in the video that she is from the United States and is a taxpayer, but since travelling to Dubai on the 24th, her flight has been cancelled.

She said in the TikTok video:

“Y’all, as you know, I’m the girl who decided to spend her 30th birthday in Dubai. I’m coming here very humbly, asking my president to see that I’m an American taxpayer and citizen, and now I’m stuck here since the 24th.”

@atleastimpretty23 poured out her heart in the video as she explained that she is desperate to return home to her family and begged anyone who could help to assist her.

She continued:

“I’ve been blessed to book three different flights from three different airlines and they’ve all been cancelled. I don’t know who this will reach. I am desperate to get home to my family. I’m pleading. Whoever can help us, please just help.”

Reactions as lady gets stranded in Dubai

MERICOLAAA said:

"Hey flight attendant here. You can not leave from Dubai you need to drive to a neighboring country and try to fly from there. I wouldn’t recommend only because you’re in an active war zone. The best thing you can do is contact the us embassy there."

travelcat100 stressed:

"Try flights to anywhere other than the US! Once you get somewhere else you can go from there. When I pulled up flight radar there were quite a few air India flights in the air."

VettaBoop noted:

"I'm confused why you would even go there knowing we had problems with the middle east in the first place."

ITSZIONGODSBABY stated:

"Go to London than go home just get out of Dubai baby."

Contrary87 shated:

"Some of you are not listening!!! She has booked 3 flights and they’ve been cancelled. THERE IS NO WAY OUT!!!"

AMGscarlet said:

"Rent a car, drive to Oman(1.5 to 2 hours from Dubai) OMAN HAS OPEN AIRSPACE! If Visa is required apply for a E-visa online."

Spiritualish noted:

"Get the visa for London, which you can do online. Then just fly there at least. It’s going to be hard to get a direct flight from there to the US. Once you’re out of there, even just to the UK you’ll be fine."

Watch the TikTok video below:

