A Nigerian lady in Qatar rushes out from her home as a missile is intercepted above her building, as described in a video she posted online amid the war between the US and Iran.

The young lady could be seen in the compound with her siblings and mother as she speaks about the incident.

US-Iran: Woman in Qatar shares video

In the TikTok video, the young lady starts by explaining that bombs are being fired while urging people not to come outside.

She said:

"Omoh, dem dey bomb o, you people please be safe abeg. See my house, God abeg o. Please stay safe, don't come outside. Even my brother came out, he run comot from their factory."

As the video posted by @marvellous_isaac plays, a voice could be heard in the background explaining that the missile was intercepted above the building or roof.

The voice said:

"This is where it was intercepted, over our roof."

The lady, however, contributed advice to individuals to stay safe and remain indoors as the tension between the US and Iran grows.

Reactions as woman speaks about missiles

Favour Peter stressed:

"Hope you’re safe, another explosion today."

Celebrity_ pilot noted:

"We Nigeria are warning both countries to end the war or else they will face Nigeria action."

©️Ǻ𝖇𝐮𝒓ḯɱє noted:

"Who should stay safe me way dey London."

johnbest wrote:

"E come be like Naija safe now pass other countries."

Taniascut added:

"Shey na all of ur family members dey Qatar 🇶🇦 ni stay safe sha may God with you people always."

Mariam said:

"I see say people for sokoto Dey protest abeg make the video no go viral oo I no know wetin concern us with this fight."

Success Point Academy shared:

"Please stay safe. I was teaching one of my learners in Qatar yesterday when we heard a loud explosion. not funny at all, It shook their door badly, and we had to stop the class. My prayers are with everyone there. May you all be protected."

certified Adesewa wrote:

"Wetin concern Nigeria😏 mak una stay safe 😏which one be you guys should stay safe."

OLAITAN noted:

"You wey I dey even dey pity,dey tell us make we stay safe."

pauljackson5626 added:

"You guys should leave that place and go to another location please for safety reason."

kingsleysmith275 said:

"Omo na u need to stay safe ooo me I de safe were I de like dis."

Watch the video below:

