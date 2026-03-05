A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He celebrated his electrical and electronics engineering degree, stating that he struggled with maths while he was in primary school

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Mofifoluwa Ajani, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Mofifoluwa shared that he bagged a degree in petroleum engineering from UI.

Man who didn't understand Maths bags engineering degree

Identified on X as @Sky1hunter, the man shared his struggle with mathematics since he was in primary school.

The scholar also shared that his score during post-UTME was the cut-off mark for his course.

He said in his X post:

"I've struggled with maths since primary school so studying engineering was almost impossible. Also my score was the cut-off mark for my course so I was literally the last person to be admitted But look at me now I graduated with a first class in Electrical Engineering.

In an earlier post, he had celebrated his induction as an engineer as he expressed his gratitude to God for the completion of his studies.

He also shared why he spent seven years in school for a course that should have been five years.

"God is good! I got inducted as an engineer today. I'm still processing a lot of emotions but one thing I can truly say is that God is good!

"2019-2026 COVID-19, ASUU strikes, protests made the journey longer but I still prevailed and finished well Mofifoluwa Ajani GMNSE GMNIEE B.Sc. Electrical Electronic Engr. (First Class Hons.) It can only get better from here!"

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

@_bench3D said:

"Congratulations boss, Ajani to the World."

@shezzy_itz said:

"Omooo your photographer >>> Congrats."

@_ScoopNation said:

"Congratulations Genius. You're going places champ."

@solace_okere said:

"Congratulations Mofiffff."

