A young man was inducted into the pharmacy profession after graduating from the University of Ibadan

He reflected on his academic journey from admission in 2018 to completing the programme in 2026

He also highlighted winning multiple football medals during university while studying pharmacy

A pharmacy graduate of the University of Ibadan has taken to social media to celebrate his induction into the profession while also highlighting his achievements outside academics.

The graduate, Okesina Mustapha Olanrewaju, shared the milestone on X after being formally inducted into the pharmacy profession on March 3, 2026.

In the post, he reflected on his journey through university, opening up that he gained admission in 2018 and resumed academic activities in 2019 before finally completing his programme in 2026.

According to him, the path to becoming a pharmacist came with several ups and downs, but he remained grateful for the support he received along the way.

He dedicated the achievement to his parents, expressing appreciation for their encouragement throughout his academic journey.

UI pharmacy student shares football achievements

Alongside the celebration of his induction, Okesina also highlighted 12 of his football accomplishments during his time at the university.

The photo he shared showed him holding certificates and awards while sitting beside numerous medals earned from football competitions.

According to the graduate, the sport played an important role in helping him stay mentally balanced during the demanding years of studying pharmacy.

He wrote on his X post:

"Admitted in 2018, Resumed in 2019 and in 2026, got Inducted into the Pharmacy Profession yesterday 🙏🏾❤️

Grateful cuz this one is for my parents🫂❤️

So many up & downs but all through, God and the beautiful round leather game of football, kept me sane🙏🏾😂"

Reactions to UI pharmacy graduate's accomplishments

Some of the comments are below.

@athyroxine_abel said:

"My captain, led us to multiple trophies. A baller on and off the pitch, congratulations boss."

@Catalyst_Abiola wrote:

"Congratulations my Doctor and Chairman.🙌"

@HealthWthMaleek commented:

"Congratulations Elder mustyyy."

@Olafarevictor1 commented:

"Congratulations chief 🥳🎉

Remembered those times you took me as an annoying brother😂"

@Mubarak18_01 wrote:

"Congratulations Musty. Barakah Lahu fihi. 🙏🏽"

Source: Legit.ng