An engineering graduate from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), shared his exciting news online

He shared how he won a fully-funded scholarship and opened up about the name of his school and the country

The man’s post triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across his post congratulated him for his achievement

A Nigerian man, Ibukun Babatunde, came online to share how he won a fully funded PhD scholarship, which was sponsored by the European Union.

He won the Marie Curie Doctoral Fellowship, which was, according to him, arguably the most prestigious doctoral fellowship in all of Europe.

From engineering graduate to EU scholarship winner

Identified on X as @theOfficial_ibk, the man said he won the fellowship in October 2025, and in January 2026, moved to Denmark.

He stated that he had now started his PhD in Computer Science at Aarhus University.

His X post read:

“Guys… I cannot keep calm ANY LONGER!!! AHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! In October 2025, I WON the Marie Curie Doctoral Fellowship — Arguably the most prestigious doctoral fellowship in ALL of Europe, funded by the European Union.

"January 2026? I packed my life and MOVED TO DENMARK. I am now doing my PhD in Computer Science at Aarhus University — ranked TOP 100 GLOBALLY by Times Higher Education 2026.

"My PhD position is one of the HIGHEST PAID PhD positions in the entire world. I. Am. Going. To. Be. A. Computer. Scientist in a first-world country. Fully funded. Living exactly my dream life.

"For context: I bagged my bachelor’s degree from FUNAAB in Electrical Electronics Engineering — just like the normal everyday Nigerian."

Reactions trail man's fully-funded EU scholarship

