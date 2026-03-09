Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Wins Fully Funded PhD Scholarship to Study Computer Science Abroad
People

FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Wins Fully Funded PhD Scholarship to Study Computer Science Abroad

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • An engineering graduate from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), shared his exciting news online
  • He shared how he won a fully-funded scholarship and opened up about the name of his school and the country
  • The man’s post triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across his post congratulated him for his achievement

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

A Nigerian man, Ibukun Babatunde, came online to share how he won a fully funded PhD scholarship, which was sponsored by the European Union.

He won the Marie Curie Doctoral Fellowship, which was, according to him, arguably the most prestigious doctoral fellowship in all of Europe.

An engineering graduate wins fully funded scholarship to study computer science
A FUNAAB engineering graduate wins PhD scholarship to Denmark. Photo: @theOfficial_ibk
Source: Twitter

From engineering graduate to EU scholarship winner

Identified on X as @theOfficial_ibk, the man said he won the fellowship in October 2025, and in January 2026, moved to Denmark.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He stated that he had now started his PhD in Computer Science at Aarhus University.

Read also

Man who applied to University of Ghana years after failing to study in US bags first class degree

His X post read:

“Guys… I cannot keep calm ANY LONGER!!! AHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! In October 2025, I WON the Marie Curie Doctoral Fellowship — Arguably the most prestigious doctoral fellowship in ALL of Europe, funded by the European Union.
"January 2026? I packed my life and MOVED TO DENMARK. I am now doing my PhD in Computer Science at Aarhus University — ranked TOP 100 GLOBALLY by Times Higher Education 2026.
"My PhD position is one of the HIGHEST PAID PhD positions in the entire world. I. Am. Going. To. Be. A. Computer. Scientist in a first-world country. Fully funded. Living exactly my dream life.
"For context: I bagged my bachelor’s degree from FUNAAB in Electrical Electronics Engineering — just like the normal everyday Nigerian."

See his full X tweet below:

Reactions trail man's fully-funded EU scholarship

@abdussalampopsy said:

"Congrats man! I studied in Funaab as well, didn't finish tho."

@phygitalviolet_ said:

Read also

University of Ibadan student who struggled with maths since primary school bags engineering degree

"If you can't pay for knowledge, then how do you hope to get authentic stuff that works?"

@alhadji_ACE said:

"Definitely grabbing this book You're living my dreams Congrats chief."

@temple124us said:

"Congratulations bro. On the other side, so that’s where you learnt how to collect money from small small people hoping to be make it. Later you all will say all you need is your phone and data."

@_msbehave22 said:

"A huge Congratulations to you You are living your dreams and not everyone gets to do that, so the hate is expected Keep flying, I am rooting for you."

@GucheHassan said:

"From a Marie Curie alum, congratulations to you."
A FUNAAB engineering graduate wins PhD scholarship to Denmark
An engineering graduate wins fully funded scholarship to study computer science. Photo: @theOfficial_ibk
Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Diaspora
Hot:
Obio oluebube Neon streamer Funny numbers Nigerian police ranks Deep love letters