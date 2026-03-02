A young lady who is a graduate of the University of Ibadan has taken to social media to share her achievements and the record she broke in the school

The individual mentioned the record she broke, which has not been broken in the past 10 years in her department at the Nigerian university

She also revealed the exact CGPA she graduated with and shared several other details about herself in the post, which has gone viral online.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrates online as she sets a new record in her department and proudly displays the CGPA she finished with which proved her brilliance.

Shukurat Olayemisi took to her media page after she graduated from the university to share a photo of herself and several other details one of which is a document that contains her name.

Graduate of University of Ibadan sets new record, flaunts high CGPA. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Shukurat Olayemisi

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

One of the photos she posted on her page shows her name among the list of several others in the university who graduated with a first-class degree.

Aside from the fact that she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan with a very high CGPA, she mentioned in the same post that she set another record in her department.

According to her, there has not been a Yoruba first-class graduate in the Yoruba department in the last 10 years. Now, she has set a new record as she is a first-class graduate from the University in the Department of Yoruba Education.

University of Ibadan graduate goes viral after setting new department record. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Shukurat Olayemisi

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate sets new record

The brilliant student, Shukurat Olayemisi, took to her LinkedIn profile to write:

"Reintroducing;"

"TIAMIYU, Shukurat Olayemisi."

"BA. ED Yorùbá (Double Honors)."

"First Class Honors."

"CGPA: 3.64/4.00."

"Department of Arts and Social Sciences Education."

"Faculty of Education"

"University of Ibadan."

After she listed her achievements above, she spoke about the record in her department, a feat that made her very happy.

Celebrating it, she wrote:

"The next Yorùbá Education first-class graduate after 10 years in the department."

"As she shared this: Happy convocation to me 🎉 God did!"

In the post she shared on Linkedin, many individuals who came across her pot took to the comments page to congratulate her on her achievement.

Shukurat Olayemisi aside, Legit.ng has recently published different news stories on several academic feats achieved by students of the University of Ibadan and several other reputable Nigerian universities.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Igbinedion University went viral for sharing her school story. She wrote JAMB and WAEC four different times before getting into university. She graduated with a first-class degree and won many awards.

OAU graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University shared his story after earning a first-class degree from the popular Nigerian institution.

He attended six primary schools and five secondary schools, moving between states, and had low grades in some exams, including an F9 in NECO. Despite the challenges, he graduated with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng