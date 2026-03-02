A University of Ibadan graduate, Oyindamola Tinuke, earned First Class Honours in Agricultural Science

She shared celebratory photos, including one holding her project copy after graduation

Her joyful announcement attracted congratulatory messages and praise on social media

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has drawn attention on social media after celebrating her academic success in a unique and joyful way.

The graduate, identified on X as @oyin_tinuke (Oyindamola Tinuke), announced that she earned a First Class Honours degree in Agricultural Science.

To mark the milestone, she shared photos capturing her celebration. One image showed her smiling proudly, while another featured her holding up her project copy in triumph.

In her post, she reintroduced herself by writing:

“Reintroducing…

Adeyanju O.M.

B.Agric., First Class Honours

University of Ibadan

God did it!!!”

See her X post below:

Her celebratory message quickly gained attention online, with many users congratulating her and praising her dedication and hard work.

University of Ibadan first-class graduate breaks records

In a similar report, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has celebrated his academic success online after earning a first-class degree in Industrial Chemistry and emerging as the best graduating student.

The graduate, identified on X as Ojo Oluwadamilare, shared photos of himself while announcing the milestone achievement.

He wrote on his trending post:

"B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry, University of Ibadan.

First Class Honours.

Best Graduating Student.✨❤️.

I came, I saw, and I conquered."

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates achievement

In a follow-up post, he highlighted his long-standing academic excellence in response to a tweet from an X user that said:

"Brag about your academic excellence."

Oluwadamilare then revealed that his achievements date back to his secondary school years. His post mentioned four awards he had achieved right from his secondary school days.

According to him, he received the Best Science Student Award and the Overall Best Student Award in secondary school.

He also disclosed that he won the Cardiff Competition Award in 2019 as the best student and later received the UI Alumni Competition award.

His post read:

"Secondary school days.

- Received the best Science Student Award in Secondary school.

- Received the Overall Best Student Award in Secondary school.

- Won the Cardiff Competition Award in 2019 when I was in Secondary school as the best student.

- Won the U.I Alumni Competition."

In another report, a Nigerian man shared how he studied abroad on a fully funded scholarship and described the process as smooth.

He explained that the scholarship removed financial and immigration worries, allowing him to focus on studying.

The man revealed he received multiple benefits and credited divine grace for securing the award on his first attempt.

Lawyer seeks help in locating UI graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the bold project topic of a University of Ibadan (UI) law graduate on capital punishment caught the attention of an American immigration lawyer.

The US lawyer, principal attorney of The Law Office of Akintunde F. Adeyemo, PLLC, offered the law graduate a N200k reward.

The lawyer said that he was a controversial student back in law school and recounted what happened during a death penalty seminar.

