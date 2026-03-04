Kehinde Oluwatosin Fasemi overcame academic setbacks in her 200-level and rebuilt her CGPA to graduate with first-class honours

A University of Ibadan law graduate has shared her inspiring academic journey after overcoming several challenges to graduate with a first-class degree.

The graduate, Kehinde Oluwatosin Fasemi, narrated her experience in a post on LinkedIn, where she spoke about the struggles she faced during her time in the university.

According to her, she gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan, driven by her strong mindset for academic excellence. However, things became complicated after she realised that achieving such goals required more than just intelligence.

UL graduate shares struggle in 200-level

Fasemi explained that after the journey, she began to feel fear and uncertainty about her academic abilities.

She revealed that in her second year (200 level), she faced a major academic setback that threatened her cumulative grade point average (CGPA). At the time, she said she had thought of giving up and settling for less at that point.

According to her, she decided to remove the phrase “give up” from her dictionary and began working hard to rebuild her CGPA.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"I removed the phrase "give up" from my dictionary.

"I gained admission to UI to study law with enthusiasm, dreams and goals of excellence. I started well, but along the way, I came to understand that achieving goals takes more than skills and brains. It requires Grace, strength, determination, resilience, like-minded and strong support systems, etc."

UI law graduate speaks about academic struggles

Despite the academic pressure, Fasemi remained active in student leadership and service throughout her years in the university.

According to her:

"I kept on going while serving in various capacities within the University of Ibadan from 100 level to 500 level.

"These included serving 3 times as Academic Secretary(RFC and RCF) and then President of the Redeemed Christian Fellowship University of Ibadan, Head of Junior Counsels of the Moot and Mock Society UI, Electoral Chairman and Constitutional Review Chairman in Augustine Nnamani Chamber of the Faculty of Law, UI, and a Justice in the Judicial Council of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan.

"The foregoing is one of the audacious decisions I made at UI, and I must say it was worth making."

Sharing the lesson she learned from the experience, she said, circumstances do not determine a person’s outcome, but rather the decisions they make in response to those circumstances.

