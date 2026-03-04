Years after failing mathematics during an exam, a University of Ibadan (UI) pharmacy student has graduated with a first-class honours degree

The fresh graduate shared her inspiring story on social media, recounting how she failed mathematics during an examination years ago

According to her, people discouraged her parents from sending her to the university, advising that she be enrolled in a polytechnic instead

A University of Ibadan fresh graduate, identified as Oluwapelumi Oyewusi on LinkedIn, has reflected on her academic journey as she graduated with a first-class honours degree in pharmacy.

An excited Oluwapelumi disclosed that she graduated from the first and arguably the best university on March 3.

University of Ibadan graduate's inspiring story

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, March 4, Oluwapelumi revealed that her parents were once advised to send her to a polytechnic and discouraged from enrolling her in a university after she failed mathematics in an examination.

Her parents refused the counsel of outsiders and stood by their daughter. In her defence, she said she was terribly ill at the time when she sat for the mathematics examination, which she usually aces.

From getting an 'F' in mathematics, Oluwapelumi graduated from the university as the best graduating student in pharmacy law and ethics, winning distinction in different courses.

Her LinkedIn post partly read:

"From having an F in maths and people advising my parents not to send me to a university, to graduating with a first class and being the best graduating student.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ On the 3rd of March, 2026, I graduated from the 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 and the 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 University in Nigeria.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"All I can say is God did!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It feels like yesterday when I had an F in maths that I usually had an A in.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Everyone advised my parents to send me to the polytechnic and not allow me retake the exam but my parents stood their ground, believed in me.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ My parents said, "She is intelligent, something probably happened."

"And yes something did. I was sick ! The sickness made me unable to perform like I usually would, so I failed.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"Fast forward to yesterday, that same girl who had an F in maths has graduated from the 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 and 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 University in Nigeria: the University of Ibadan. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"She graduated with first class honours and distinctions. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"Best Graduating Student in Pharmacy Law and Ethics.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"Distinction in Pharmacognosy and Herbal medicine.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"Distinction in Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"Distinction in Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

"Distinction in Social and Administrative Pharmacy.⁣⁣.."

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated online

