After almost giving up on her dream of graduating with a distinction, a University of Ibadan pharmacy student ended up finishing with a first-class honours degree

The fresh graduate took to social media to celebrate her academic feat and induction as she shared her inspiring success story

According to her, she started university with a second-class lower degree and managed to move to a second-class upper in her second year, but the pandemic happened

Dr Tunde-Oguntade E.O, a University of Ibadan fresh graduate, has celebrated her induction as she signed out of the prestigious university.

Ebunoluwa, in a tweet on X, shared her convocation pictures and disclosed that she finished with an overall distinction, a first-class honours degree.

Ebunoluwa added that she bagged six distinctions out of seven and listed them. In her words:

"Dr. Tunde-Oguntade E.O. (PharmD, UI; MPSN) Overall Distinction(First Class Honours) 6 out of 7 distinctions:

"•Distinction in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology.

"•Distinction in Social and Administrative Pharmacy.

"•Distinction in Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology.

"•Distinction in Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry.

"•Distinction in Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine.

"•Distinction in Pharmacology and Toxicology.

"To God be all the glory!"

University of Ibadan graduate's inspiring story

In another tweet on March 3, Ebunoluwa narrated how she went from a second-class lower grade to finishing with a first-class degree. She started university with a second-classlower and managed to move to a second-class upper in her second year, but the Covid-19 pandemic altered the course of her academics.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said they began taking online classes, and her grades dropped sharply, causing her to almost give up on ever graduating with a distinction.

However, Ebunoluwa experienced an academic turnaround. She narrated:

"From a Second Class Lower to a First Class.

"I started uni with a 2.2 (Second Class Lower) and managed to move to a 2.1 in 200L.

"COVID happened and we had to take online classes and I had 50s again. I already concluded that maybe a first class wasn’t for me.

"From 300L, I served in my fellowship and till I finished, I served in some capacity or the other. I taught BBC in 300 and 400L, served as the Bible Study Secretary in NFCPS in 400 and 500L and served in the choice committee in 600L.

"A perfect 4.0 session and semester later, I’m graduating with 6 out of 7 distinctions and a first class. The God who restores time did it! Who would have thought?

"In summary, don’t give up. Keep pushing. God can be trusted."

A University of Ibadan student graduates with a first-class degree, says she almost gave up on having a distinction. Photo Credit: @EbunoluwaTO

University of Ibadan fresh graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan graduate's post below:

@BabyFaithWonder said:

"Scholar Ebun. Well done."

@Grace_Emenikee said:

"Congratulations Dr. Ebunoluwa!!!!! My Mumsyyyyyyy!!!!"

@uchaeyy said:

"Na only you pack all our distinctions 🙂‍↔️.

"What happened to the last one?"

@Aigbomian321 said:

"Congratulations Mam, wish all the best in the future."

@Uchechukwu24071 said:

"The Lord is good. Congratulations for achieving this great milestone in your academics."

