Mudashiru Ridwan Akorede completed his MSc in Biochemistry at the University of Ibadan after a 20-month journey

He overcame power outages, limited lab resources and failed experiments during his postgraduate studies

He celebrated the milestone online, expressing gratitude for growth, resilience and support received

A Nigerian student has taken to social media to celebrate completing his Master's degree despite facing several challenges during his postgraduate studies.

The student, identified as Mudashiru Ridwan Akorede, shared his story on Facebook after successfully earning a Master of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Ibadan.

According to him, the 20-month academic journey was both demanding and rewarding, as he had to overcome numerous obstacles along the way.

Master's graduate from UI celebrates achievement

Mudashiru explained that his programme focused on Molecular Drug Metabolism and Toxicology, a specialised area of biochemistry that requires extensive laboratory work and scientific research.

He disclosed that the journey came with several challenges, including frequent power outages, limited laboratory resources, and experiments that often failed to produce expected results.

Despite the difficulties, he said the experience helped him grow academically and personally.

Among the highlights of his journey, Mudashiru noted that he gained deeper knowledge in drug metabolism and toxicology, developed practical laboratory skills, and built strong relationships with lecturers, mentors, and classmates.

He also expressed gratitude to his family, supervisor, lecturers, and friends who supported and encouraged him throughout the programme.

He wrote:

"After 20 challenging yet rewarding months, I’ve successfully completed my MSc in Biochemistry (Molecular Drug Metabolism & Toxicology Unit) at the University of Ibadan.

This journey tested me deeply:

Power outages, scarce lab resources, and experiments that refused to cooperate.

Heavy coursework, tight deadlines, financial pressure, and waves of self-doubt.

The grind of postgraduate life in a demanding environment.

But God made a way through every storm. Highlights that kept me going:

Mastering complex concepts in drug metabolism and toxicology.

Gaining real hands-on lab skills and deeper scientific insight.

Building lifelong bonds with amazing coursemates, mentors, and lecturers

Growing in resilience, patience, and independent thinking.

To my family for endless support, my supervisor, Professors and the entire unit for guidance, and friends who prayed and encouraged me _ Thank you so much.

All glory belongs to God alone—He carried me through and brought me to this beautiful milestone.

Grateful heart. Stronger faith. Ready for greater things, by Gods grace."

Himoyat Ekemode said:

"Congratulations, Aridoh, of our time."

Aishat Harbidex commented:

"Congratulations bro. More greater achievement Insha Allah Rahman."

Ajibola wrote:

"Congratulations leader- Unto the next sir. Dr. Rheedor."

Adewalefemi Osiyoye stated:

"Great one!!! Congratulations. You are doing well. Proud of you."

