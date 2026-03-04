University of Ibadan student Ajibola Wasiu said a First Class seemed unlikely after 400 level before a final-year turnaround

He adopted discipline and focus in 500 level, recording his strongest academic performance with only two Bs

His LinkedIn post inspired reactions as many congratulated him on achieving First Class honours

A student of the University of Ibadan has shared how a decisive change in his final year helped him achieve outstanding academic performance.

The student, identified as Ajibola Wasiu, took to LinkedIn to recount his experience, explaining that earning a First Class degree was once deemed unlikely after his fourth year in the university.

A University of Ibadan first-class graduate shares struggles during the 400 level. Photo credit: Ajibola Wasiu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to the Electrical and Electronic first-class graduate, his academic standing after the 400 level made the goal seem difficult.

UI first-class graduate shares CGPA struggles

However, he said he made a firm decision to approach his final year with greater focus and determination.

Ajibola revealed that he adopted a mindset of discipline and hard work in his 500-level year, choosing to eliminate excuses and concentrate fully on his studies.

The strategy paid off as he recorded what he described as his strongest academic performance during that final session.

He said he finished the year with only two B grades, which significantly improved his overall academic standing.

University of Ibadan student Ajibola Wasiu said a First Class seemed unlikely after 400 level before a final-year turnaround. Photo credit: Ajibola Wasiu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

He wrote on his LinkedIn post:

"After my 400 Level, a First Class seemed unlikely.

But I made a decision in 500 Level, no excuses, no limits, just execution.

That year became my strongest academic performance throughout my time at the University of Ibadan. I finished the session with only two Bs.

What changed?

Clarity. Discipline. Relentless work ethic. Faith in God.

Sometimes the difference between “almost” and “achieved” is one decisive season of focus.

Never accept impossibility as final.

Commit to growth.

Do the work.

Pray.

And when the opportunity for a comeback appears, take it."

Reactions to UI first-class graduate LinkedIn post

Some of the comments are below.

Tomiwa Haruna wrote:

"Congratulations, bro 🎊! Keep up the great work!"

Benedict Ogbulachi said:

"Welldone bro... you have done well, congratulations Aji."

Faith Akintunde commented:

"This is beautiful.

Well-done.

The best is yet to come."

Tijesuni Moses commented:

"Congratulations, Ajibola. ✨ Welldone."

UI first-class graduate seeks opportunities

In a related story, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Wasiu Ajibola took to his X page and shared photos of himself in excitement to announce the milestone achievement.

According to his post, the release of his results was delayed, but when they were eventually published, he discovered he had earned a first-class honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

“Alhamdulillah. UI finally released my results. First Class Honours, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan,” he wrote.

Expressing optimism about the future, he also revealed that he is seeking a high-impact National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) placement.

See his X post below:

UI first-class graduate shares his story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ekunnimo Samson Dare graduated from the University of Ibadan as the Best Graduating Male Student in Civil Engineering with a 94% average.

His academic journey began at The Polytechnic Ibadan, where he finished his HND as best graduating student with over 92%. After NYSC, he gained admission into UI through direct entry and continued his pursuit of excellence and impact.

Source: Legit.ng