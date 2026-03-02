A Nigerian graduate shared three principles he said helped him achieve first-class academic excellence

He stated that he started university with a perfect 5.0 GPA and maintained strong results throughout

His advice on starting, staying, and finishing excellently sparked conversations among students online

A Nigerian university graduate has sparked online conversations after sharing the 3 principles he said helped him achieve first-class academic excellence.

The graduate outlined what he described as three simple rules for becoming the top performer in the school.

University student shares rules for first-class

According to him, the three rules he used are;

start excellent,

stay excellent, and

finish excellent.

He went on to give instances of how these rules can be used to become a first-class graduate. He said many students who graduate with a first-class degree begin their academic journey with strong results and maintain that standard throughout their studies.

He also revealed that he started his university education with a perfect 5.0 grade point average (GPA), earning all A grades in his first semester. To support his claim, he shared a photo of his 100-level result showing the 5.0 GPA.

According to the result he shared, he studied Economics at Nile University of Nigeria and maintained academic excellence throughout his programme.

He added that one of his lecturers had described him as a student who knew what he wanted from the beginning, a mindset he believes is needed for success.

"The simplest rule of first-class excellence is this:

Start excellent!

Stay excellent!

Sign out excellent!

There is a reason why almost every BGS you know started with a 5.0 GPA, or something very close to that, and maintained it throughout.

I started on a 5.0 GPA, all As!

Every 5.0 CGPA story you've heard from UNILAG, etc., started the same.

During my 400 level, Dr. Martha-Abah, my Use of English lecturer in 100 level, told other lecturers in the department's room that "James was that student that knew what he wanted from the get-go!"

Put excellence first, and excellence will put you first.

Put it in second place (behind romantic relationships, sleep, business, or whatever), and you'll have your "had I known, I should've" second class, or even worse.

It is simple.

From the get-go, pay your dues to excellence, and it will keep its end of the bargain. It is a Lannister; it pays its debt.

And if you started on the wrong foot, you can't make up for the damage already done, but you can begin to script a more excellent story in the semesters that remain.

If first-class excellence is attainable, you have no business settling for less!"

