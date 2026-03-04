A University of Ibadan student who gained admission to study biochemistry has graduated with a first class from pharmacy department

The first-class honours graduate also got distinctions in two courses, namely in social and administrative pharmacy and pharmacognosy, and herbal medicine

Rejoicing over his induction into the pharmacy profession, the young man pointed out that he was not only focused on his studies, but also engaged in other activities

Dr Atayi Abel Oundugbe, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, has been inducted into the pharmacy profession following the completion of his undergraduate studies at the university.

Atayi took to X to celebrate his graduation and induction and shared his convocation photoshoot on the social media platform.

University of Ibadan pharmacy graduate rejoices

According to Atayi, he originally gained admission to study biochemistry but switched to pharmacy later on. He bagged two distinctions in social and administrative pharmacy as well as in pharmacognosy and herbal medicine.

Atayi further revealed that he finished with a 3.68 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 grading system. In his words:

"Matriculated into biochemistry and graduated as a pharmacist.

"REINTRODUCING: Dr. ATAYI, A. O. (PharmD, UI, mPSN).

"Distinction in Social and Administrative Pharmacy.

"Distinction in Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine.

"Graduated with a CGPA of 3.68/4.0 (First Class Honours)."

In the comment section of his tweet, Atayi stated that he played sports, studied and participated in school politics, suggesting that he was not only buried in his books but was an all-rounder.

He appreciated God for making it possible.

"Played sports, studied and took part in politics....

"End of a 7 year era.

"Beginning of another, Glory be to God."

University of Ibadan fresh graduate hailed online

