Nigerians have continued to mourn and pay tributes to Orowale Kolapo, widely known as Kola Onifoto, following his tragic motorbike accident in Lagos

An eyewitness has shared how the accident allegedly happened, noting that the vehicle Onifoto hit at high speed was not stationary

The eyewitness also pointed out how Onifoto was dressed when she saw him and what happened five minutes after the accident

An unidentified eyewitness has narrated how the accident involving biker Kola Onifoto allegedly happened in Lagos.

Facebook influencer Rita Egwu shared the eyewitness account on the social media platform after they spoke on the phone.

An eyewitness says that the vehicle that Kola Onifoto hit was not stationary. Photo Credit: @OniFoto32

Kola Onifoto: Eyewitness' account of accident

Rita, in a Facebook post, said the eyewitness told her that Onifoto rode at great speed and ran into a vehicle that was making a U-turn.

The eyewitness noted that even the driver of the vehicle remarked on Onifoto's speed, noting that the deceased was fully kitted when the accident happened.

She further said that the driver got down from his vehicle to see if Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) could still be administered to Onifoto, as he was still breathing moments after the accident.

In five minutes, the eyewitness said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrived at the scene of the accident. The eyewitness shared other details. The eyewitness account in detail below:

"The vehicle kola hit, was not stationary, but making a Uturn.

"She said even their driver was saying that,

"Ahhh the speed too much."

"She said he was fully kitted in protection gear from head to toe. So it's not like he just wore shirt and trousers. He dressed appropriately.

"She arrived lagos she says between 3pm to 4pm. So that's when it happened.

"She said the driver stopped and went down with some other passengers to see if CPR could be administered, because he was still breathing.

"*She said in 5 minutes the ambulance arrived! LASTMA were there one time( im sure the family will be happy to hear that he got help on time). She said it's like their office is near there because they arrived really fast! I'm glad they did.

"The car that kola hit was a [expletive] coloured Corolla. Light brownish. The impact left a dent in the passenger side door and broke the mirror side.

"She had no idea until she opened my page this evening that it was someone she knows online thats why she called. She said many people recorded, but she couldn't look at the gore.

"Chai Kola! I wish he hadn't bought the bike but at least he was happy with it. Life is so full of surprises. Kai.

"Riders love speed sha. That's the thrill.

"May he rest in peace."

In the comment section, Rita added:

"The vehicle Kola hit, was making a U-turn. It was not stationary but he was coming on very high speed. The caller was coming from Warri. She said the bloooooooood !!!

"That the bloood was much ohhhhh!

"That brain matter everywhere, she said, it happened somewhere around Berger's side and I also heard Redeemed church side. Maybe there's a redeem there or she was just letting me know the general location.

"She said there was too much traffic! The traffic couldn't even allow for immediate hospital visit.

"His helmet fell off on impact! That was what finished the matter. That as they were lifting him up from the road he was limp!

"They knew that he was gone!"

Nigerians have continued to pay tributes to Kola Onifoto following his tragic demise. Photo Credit: @OniFoto32

See Rita Egwu's Facebook post below:

Kola Onifoto's accident: Eyewitness account generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the alleged eyewitness account below:

Chidiebube Meredith said:

"Chukwu aju. He was such a pure soul and a had a pure heart. I'm so pained. I kept praying since I heard of d accident. I was never happy about that bike, cos d accidents r always fatal. See him thinking about how to make his father happy...... Im so heart broken."

Victoria Onize said:

"God should have given him a second chance for the sake of his father. This one hit me ooo. God!"

Chinenye Peace said:

"This is a huge loss……kaii.

"Young man full of life and very strong gone just like that…God!!"

Regina Chetachi Jite said:

"His loved ones should not read ke, how? If you don’t want his loved ones to read please don’t post."

Cyril Ozor said:

"So sad kola was one of the best in his field, photography a complete dude, he loved power bikes."

