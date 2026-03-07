A football star has been arrested after allegedly hitting a 68-year-old pedestrian at a zebra crossing

Doctor reports indicated that she suffered injury during a car accident, after the elderly woman claimed she had fallen

The police are currently investigating the incident, as the player was detained for 24 hours

An Ivorian player has been arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian at a crossing before driving away from the scene on Tuesday, March 3.

The midfielder claims he parked to check on the elderly woman and only left after she informed him she was unhurt.

Rapid Bucuresti, player Kader Keita runs into an elderly woman in Romania. Photo by: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ivorian player arrested for ramming a pedestrian

Rapid Bucuresti star Kader Keita reportedly jammed a woman with his car as she walked across a zebra crossing at around 5:45am on Tuesday.

According to Daily Star, the 68-year-old initially told paramedics that she had simply lost her balance and fallen in the street.

The doctor later realised that her injuries did not appear consistent with a simple fall, as the woman revealed that happened after much pressure.

The Police were immediately notified, who then tracked down football player as the suspected driver. The elderly woman remains under medical care at Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital.

She reportedly told investigators that the Keita stopped his car and offered to take her to the hospital.

However, she allegedly declined the offer, saying she felt fine, after which the player drove away from the scene.

Rapid issues a statement after the Romanian police arrest Kader Keita. Photo by: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Keita

The Ivorian failed to inform his club about the accident, as he was arrested and detained for 24 hours after returning home following the training session.

The Rapid midfielder could face a prison sentence of between two and seven years for allegedly failing to notify police at the scene of the accident.

Prosecutors must also determine whether the case qualifies as a hit-and-run under Romanian law, per Ground News.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from fans following the accident, particularly as the incident reportedly occurred while he was returning from the mosque. Read the below:

@Chrisdrogba20 said:

"Waiting for the verdict but taking the law into account he's a presumed guilty party so not yet guilty.

"I really hope that's not the case but if it is he deserves the appropriate sentence. And the maximum sentence if the victim dies huh."

@STKana91 wrote:

"But why didn't he stop to provide assistance to this lady? 🤌🏽🤦🏽‍♂️

"It can happen to anyone to lose control, but you have to be responsible. He should stop and help this lady.. by calling emergency services. That would have had a completely different impact. A really positive one."

@onzedelegende added:

"What a sacred paradox to get up to go to the mosque at 5 a.m. but then not apply a single precept right after. He must've panicked in the moment, but oh well."

Former Man United youngster arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Manchester United youth player, Paddy Lacey has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life; section 18 GBH; and conspiracy to cause GBH.

John Aaron Jones, John George Patrick Hughes and Bernard Flynn have also been charged with the same offences.

Source: Legit.ng