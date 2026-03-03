A Nigerian man based in New Zealand has disclosed biker Kola Onifoto's japa plan before his tragic motorcycle accident in Lagos

The Nigerian in diaspora shared what Onifoto told him about leaving Nigeria as he paid tribute to the biker, who was formerly a military man

According to the man, also called The Loaded Man, his conversation with Onifoto lasted 22 minutes and 22 seconds on a WhatsApp call

Dozie Francis Okpaleke, a Nigerian man based in New Zealand, has disclosed that late biker Orowale Kolapo, widely known as Kola Onifoto, actually had plans of leaving Nigeria, locally termed a japa plan.

Dozie, also known as The Loaded Man, stated this on Facebook as he paid tribute to the 36-year-old, whose demise has shaken the Nigerian Facebook social media space.

Kola, who fulfilled his lifelong biking dream, lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Lagos, with some saying he died on the spot on Sunday, March 1, while others claimed it happened the next day, after he was taken to the emergency unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps at 7UP, Ojota, and later the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

Biker Kola Onifoto's japa plan

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 3, Dozie recounted how Onifoto reached out to him sometime in February to discuss his relocation plans.

Dozie revealed that Onifoto mentioned that he wanted to try New Zealand because his attempts to relocate to other countries were unsuccessful.

According to Dozie, his WhatsApp call with Onifoto lasted 22 minutes and 22 seconds. He said Onifoto's death rattled him and reminded him of how fickle life is. In his words:

"Last month, Kola Onifoto reached out to me to discuss his Japa plans. He said he wanted to try New Zealand because other Japa destinations have failed him. It was the first time, I would speak with him. Our conversation lasted 22mins, 22 seconds on a WhatsApp call.

"Today, hearing that he is no more with us, rattled me to my very core and reminds me of how fickle life is.

"I saw this photo of him and it is the way I choose to remember him. The man who wanted to see the whole world and travel to every corner but life had greater plans.

"Please don't type RIP. Just comment, "Fly Kola Fly" and I hope the comments gives him wings as the soars to a realm beyond this one.

"Fly Kola! Fly!"

Kola Onifoto: Nigerians pay tributes to biker

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's tribute to Kola below:

Ose Apparels said:

"I came across his profile about 2 years ago. Something drew me closer and I followed his page. Whenever I saw his posts I never saw performances, I saw originality and uniqueness. Fly high fly Kola Onifoto."

Rosemary Odiatu said:

"Life is not fickle. Every decision we make albeit in ignorance sometimes has consequences. People must learn to take charge of their life and decisions rather than live each day with the mindset that they are helpless. Of course having divine guidance easily helps to make better choices and outcomes. This mindset of thinking that life is whatever will be will be is not wisdom."

Richard Joe said:

"If you study people well. You would realize this guy needed help as much as he helped people. There was a Silent depressive condition hidden somewhere."

Nwachukwu Mmesoma Helen said:

"I remembered one of his posts last year, where he was narrating how almost all his friends don japa, that he has tried severally e no work for him, I was among that that was encouraging him his comment section to still try again and never give up..... Boom! Life took us all by surprise."

