An Iranian-American woman shared mixed emotions over reports of Ali Khamenei’s death in a US-Israeli airstrike

She argued that foreign military intervention could not be considered true liberation for Iranians

Her remarks sparked debate online about US involvement and the future of Iran’s political landscape

An Iranian-American woman has sparked conversations online after sharing her complex feelings about the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The woman, identified on TikTok as @burntdownredlobster, described herself as a first-generation Iranian-American and used her platform to reflect on the emotional and political weight of the moment.

Khamenei, who had ruled since 1989, was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike targeting his compound in Tehran.

Mixed emotions following reports of Khamenei’s death

Reacting to this, @burntdownredlobster acknowledged that many Iranians have long wished for the end of Khamenei’s leadership, citing decades of alleged oppression and hardship under the Iranian regime. However, she strongly rejected the idea that foreign military action by the United States and Israel should be seen as liberation for the Iranian people.

She said:

"But I think it's really easy to get caught up in celebrating that this horrific supreme leader is dead, but we also need to acknowledge where everything is coming from. We need to acknowledge that Trump is not going to liberate us."

According to her, true freedom cannot be achieved through external intervention or bombings. She argued that while some may feel relief at the reported death of the leader, the broader circumstances surrounding the development make the situation more complicated.

In her view, long-standing Western involvement in the Middle East has often contributed to instability rather than genuine freedom.

The Iranian-American content creator further noted that many people inside Iran face censorship and internet blackouts, making it difficult for them to freely express their views. She said the situation remains deeply emotional for members of the Iranian diaspora, many of whom have personal or family histories shaped by political unrest.

Watch the full TikTok video of the Iranian lady speaking below:

Reactions to Iranian woman's concern

Some of the comments are below.

Jewels commented:

“Liberation does not come from US bombing” IS a truth bomb."

Jenny said:

"Can I ask if your family is safe? My best friend is from Iran and he can’t get in touch with his family back there. He has an interesting perspective on all of this."

Erayeck questioned:

"If the US intervening isn't good, what is a better strategy?"

lill said:

"As a Palestinian Iranian .. LOUDERRRR for the people in the back."

Yogigal wrote:

"No change was ever going to happen without outside intervention. It’s a sad reality."

