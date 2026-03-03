US President Donald Trump criticised UK PM Keir Starmer for not backing strikes on Iran

PM Keir Starmer defended Britain’s decision, allowing US use of bases for defensive purposes

Senior British Minister Darren Jones said Britain must act with partners, while Trump downplayed UK’s role

Washington DC, US - US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over Britain’s decision not to join military strikes against Iran.

Trump further said it was “sad to see” that relations with the UK were “not what it was.”

Speaking to The Sun newspaper on Tuesday, March 1, Trump singled out Prime Minister Keir Starmer for criticism, adding:

“He has not been helpful… I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. It’s a different world, actually. It’s just a much different kind of relationship that we’ve had with your country before.”

Trump also compared Britain’s stance to other European nations, noting:

“I mean, France has been great. They've all been great. The UK has been much different from others.”

UK offers limited support after initial refusal

Prime Minister Starmer initially withheld full military backing for the US strikes but later confirmed that Britain would allow Washington to use UK bases for defensive purposes. Speaking in parliament on Monday, March 2, Starmer said:

“President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest. That is what I have done, and I stand by it.”

As reported by Aljazeera, Senior British minister Darren Jones defended the government’s position, telling Times Radio:

“One of the lessons of Iraq was that it's better to be involved in these situations when you are aligned with international partners, and as I say, with a clear legal basis in the plan.”

Trump downplays UK’s role in Middle East operations

Trump suggested that the US does not need Britain to prosecute military operations in the Middle East, though he added that Starmer “should have helped.”

He described the alliance as previously “the most solid of all” and remarked on how dramatically it had changed under current circumstances, Reuters reported.

“It’s not going to matter, but [Starmer] should have helped… he should have,” Trump said, emphasising the strain on the once-close U.S.-UK partnership.

The president’s remarks mark his second consecutive interview with a British newspaper in which he publicly criticised the UK government’s foreign policy decisions, highlighting tensions in what has long been regarded as a “special relationship.”

