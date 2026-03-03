Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Daring Video Biker Kola Onifoto Released Online Days before he Died in Lagos Crash Goes Viral
Daring Video Biker Kola Onifoto Released Online Days before he Died in Lagos Crash Goes Viral

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • Nigerian biker Kola Onifoto's death has left many grieving and in deep sorrow, with his Facebook posts and videos now gaining traction as many netizens revisit them
  • A two-minute video of Kola pulling a daring stunt on the highway, which he shared six days before his demise, has gone viral on social media
  • Kola, an ex-military and documentary photographer, was involved in a lone accident in Lagos on Sunday, March 1, which claimed his life

Nigerians have continued to pay tributes to ex-military man and documentary photographer Orowale Kolapo, widely known as Kola Onifoto, who recently lost his life during his solo motorbike trip in Lagos.

While some friends claimed Kola died on the spot on Sunday, March 1, reports in the media suggested that he was initially rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps at 7UP, Ojota and was subsequently transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, where he reportedly passed on.

Nigerians react to viral scary video Kola Onifoto shared days before he died in Lagos while on his solo motorbike trip
Nigerians pay tributes to late biker Kola Onifoto on Facebook. Photo Credit: Kola Onifoto
Source: Facebook

Fearless Kola dares the devil

Kola, known for helping the oppressed and victims of scams, had six days ago shared an about two-minute video in which he 'dared the devil.'

In the Facebook clip, Kola, 36, filmed himself at high speed on his motorbike and showed how he managed to ride speedily between two long trailers on the highway.

Following his death, netizens revisited the clip as it went viral, mourning him and lamenting his daring and risk-loving nature. Kola recently became a biker, fulfilling his lifelong dream, but sadly met his untimely end while at it.

Nigerians react to viral scary video Kola Onifoto shared days before he died in Lagos while on his solo motorbike trip
A video Kola shared some days before his death has gone viral on Facebook. Photo Credit: Kola Onifoto
Source: Facebook

Watch the scary video below:

Kola Onifoto's video leaves people panicking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Kola Onifoto's video below:

Ruth Chidinma said:

"You dared the devil now you have lost your life in the process of daring the devil that was on it's own. May your soul rest in peace.

"Everything's shouldn't be cruise for social media."

Igwe Ezekiel said:

"Bros I don't know ooo.
"But omo no dey play this rough play abeg.
"My chest almost comot my body."

Pat Donatus said:

"Ever since DJ Arafat died with this bike I don’t want to be seeing anyone with this bike again."

Ada Ozubulu said:

"This is why I no put body when you brought this bike issue up.
"See me so restless here.
"Kola why."

Pauls S Okoro said:

"Aboki wan Carry me do this kind thing along badagery express in 2021.
"The kind knock wey I give am , any day wey him pass that area he go always remember the knock.
"Una dey try oo."

Bekato Benjay said:

"He calculated well. He ensured the trucks were steady on their lane before attempting the stunt. And he also confirmed the road ahead of the trucks were smooth, that way there will be no need of the drivers tilting suddenly except say they decoded the stunt he wanted to do and decides to wicked him which is what a lot of truck drivers do deliberately to bikers most times."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a cyclist had passed away after colliding with a truck in Lagos.

Biker Kola Onifoto's chat with his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have reacted to biker Kola Onifoto's chat with his mother days before his tragic motorbike crash in Lagos.

As people mourned Kola, many revisited his WhatsApp chat with his mother, which he had shared on Facebook on his new account on February 24.

In the chat, Kola's mum enquired about his well-being and warned him to be careful and to remember the son of who he is. He replied her in Yoruba, saying he has heard her.

