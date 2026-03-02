A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he was a leader of his campus fellowship and broke a record in his engineering department

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Ajayi Oladamola, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Ajayi shared that he bagged a first-class degree in wood and biomaterials engineering from UI.

Fellowship leader bags UI first-class degree

On his LinkedIn page, Ajayi Oladamola shared how he broke a record in his department after bagging a first class.

His LinkedIn post read:

"68 out of 74 courses – A’s. 7 out of 10 semesters – Perfect CGPA. 5× Dean’s Honours List. 5× Overall Best Student (Departmental).

"Best Graduating Student – Department of Wood & Biomaterials Engineering. CGPA: 3.91/4.00. Millennium Fellow (2024) Harvard Aspire Institute Scholar YLDP Graduate Sigma Scholarship Recipient 1 Publication, 3 Under Review

"WONDERFUL FEAT! When I gained admission to study wood and Biomaterials Engineering in 2019, I made up my mind to break the record and set a new one by graduating with the highest CGPA ever in the history of the department.

"Five years later, God did! There were long nights. There were moments of pressure. There were responsibilities that sometimes felt bigger than me. Times I read for 20 hours+ in my first year just to have a solid foundation. Having a B felt like a failure for me.

"Driven by the goal I set at the beginning, my dream came to pass! GOD DID! HE CAME THROUGH! He has never failed, He would never fail. I served as a campus fellowship executive for 5 years and had the honour of leading as President in my final year.

"Leadership stretched me. Times I had to travel several kilometres, give advice to many people, pray for people coupled with several academi works. Indeed God rewards His own people and I am a living testimony. Through discipline, support from mentors and friends, and a lot of prayer this desires of mine came to pass.

"Beyond the awards and numbers, what I cherish most is growth! Growth in character, competence, and conviction. Associating with likeminds and very ambitious guys was a great motivation! Wood & Biomaterials Engineering taught me more than Renewable Energy, Pulp and Paper technology, materials science etc.

"It taught me sustainability, innovation, and responsibility. It shaped how I see the future. I’m ready for the next chapter in Bioenergy and application of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Engineering.

"I'm interested in building sustainable energy systems and leveraging AI to solve complex engineering problems especially in contexts where innovation is most needed. This is just the begining of a wonderful story scripted by God Himself. Indeed, Gentiles shall come to my light and Kings to the brightness of my rising.

Netizens celebrate UI first-class engineering graduate

Owaiye Favour Osheminame

"Beyond the awards and numbers, what I cherished most is growth" That resonated with me. Hearty congratulations sir."

Ehimen Glory said:

"Congratulations sir Greater heights and achievements in Jesus name."

Samuel Olorunfemi said:

"Congratulations."

