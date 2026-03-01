A young Nigerian lady went viral as he celebrated the completion of her engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she emerged as the second-best graduating student in her department, amid other achievements

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian lady who makes shoes, Victoria Omonigho, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Victoria shared that she bagged a first-class degree in civil engineering from UI.

Lady bags first class in UI

Identified on X as @itsVictoria_dev, the young lady mentioned her scholarships and CGPA, while revealing that she owned a shoemaking brand and was also a web developer.

She said:

"They say you should "pick a lane", but I decided to build the whole highway! I was recently inducted as a First Class Civil Engineer from the University of Ibadan. Here’s how I balanced being an engineer, a CEO, and a coder without losing my mind.

"My passion for Civil Engineering didn't start with a textbook, it started with cardboard! In 2019, I got so intrigued by buildings that I spent hours locked in my room building scale models. I so focused that my mum thought I’d lost it!

"That "childlike wonder" has officially evolved into: • A First Class degree (3.76/4.0) • 2nd Best Graduating Student in my department • And 2nd Best Graduating Female Student in my faculty

"In 2020, just before COVID-19 lockdown, this same drive led me to apply to a vocational school to learn leatherwork. I graduated as the best student in my department, got my Trade test certificate and eventually registered my Shoe and Bag making business(UREVA Handmade) in 200L.

"In 300L, I dove into Frontend Development (JavaScript, React, NextJS) to build my business's digital infrastructure. Whether it’s a website or a warehouse, I am built to create. Portfolio: https://victoria-drab.vercel.app

"I’ve spent the last five years ensuring I am a well-rounded engineer. While I major in Structural Engineering, I deliberately took extra coursework in Highway & Transportation and Water Resources Engineering to ensure I understand the full lifecycle of urban development."

Speaking about scholarships she won, Victoria added:

"I've come to realize develop the "Builder’s Mindset." This mindset was fueled by the support of the Julius Berger Nigeria PLC Female Scholarship and the Midwestern Oil & Gas JV Scholarship, which recognised my academic commitment further proven in other competitions."

See the X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class engineering graduate

@ArinzeOkpala2 said:

"Congratulations and all the best, Victoria!"

@buildwithamara said:

"Big congratulations."

@SileskiJr07 said:

"Huge congratulations, ma'am!"

