A young man celebrated his matriculation in joy as he gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan

The fresh student opened up about how grateful he was to study the course and his expectations as a law student at the institution

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the 100 level student on his academic feat

A young Nigerian fresh student, Ibrahim Mufutau, celebrated as he gained admission into the University of Ibadan.

He shared that he got admission to study law and opened up about his motivation for choosing the course and the institution.

A University of Ibadan student who gained admission into law shares expectations. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ibrahim Mufutau

Source: UGC

UI student celebrates admission into law

On his LinkedIn page, Ibrahim Mufutau expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to study his course of choice.

Sharing his expectations, Ibrahim stated that he looked forward to the challenges ahead, the knowledge to be gained, and the relationships he would have along the way.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my academic and professional journey as I officially matriculate as a Law student in the prestigious University of Ibadan, THE FIRST AND THE BEST.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to study a discipline that shapes institutions, protects rights, and structures society. This step represents not only the pursuit of a degree but a commitment to intellectual growth, discipline, and service.

"I look forward to the challenges ahead, the knowledge to be gained, and the relationships that will shape this journey. I am passionate about sharing my real unfiltered views. I write about law, culture, politics, and the social forces shaping modern African and global society."

A man who gained admission to study law celebrates matriculation into University of Ibadan. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail UI law student's matriculation

His story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as people congratulated the fresh law student on his academic feat and future endeavours.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Aderigbigbe Grace Oluwatobi said:

"I wish you success and breakthrough. Congratulations. Ibrahim Mufutau."

Ayoade Ayomide John said:

"Congratulations, wishing you all the best."

Aliyah Abdulrafiu said:

"Congratulations."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng