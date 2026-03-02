A University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate has celebrated her academic feat as she graduated from the university 13 years after completing her secondary school education

Highlighting her educational timeline from secondary school up to her university graduation, the lady appreciated everyone who contributed to helping her actualise her dream of becoming a graduate

According to the lady, she finished with a bachelor's degree in communication and language arts, with a second-class upper honours grade

Aleem Kabirat Bamidele, a University of Ibadan graduate of communication and language arts, has expressed excitement at finally becoming a graduate.

Kabirat celebrated her university graduation on Facebook, sharing pictures of herself posing with her final year project work.

University of Ibadan graduate's educational timeline

Kabirat highlighted her educational timeline, showing the public when she completed her secondary school education, gained admission and eventually graduated.

Kabirat noted that she finished her secondary school education in 2013, but could not take her O'level exam due to financial constraints.

The following year, she sat for the exam. In 2020, Kabirat lost her father and passed her very first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

After an academic delay in 2020 due to the Coronavirus, she wrote her post-UTME in 2021 and got matriculated into the University of Ibadan in 2022, which was followed by an eight-month strike.

Finally, in 2026, she graduated from the university. She appreciated everyone who supported her in actualising her dream of becoming a graduate. Kabirat wrote:

"2013 - Secondary School Completion. Couldn't do O'level exams due to financial constraints.

"2014 - Finally did my WAEC.

"2020 - Lost my dad. Did and passed my very first JAMB.

"Got delayed by Covid.

"2021 - PUTME.

"2022- Got matriculated. Another delay due to 8months strike.

"2026 - Officially a University of Ibadan graduate.

"Second Class Upper (3.35/4.0).

"B. A, Communication and Language Arts.

"It's been You, God.

"Thank You, for all You are in my life.

"A big thank you to everyone God used for me in actualising this dream.

"You all are my real MVPs."

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Opeyemi F. Olanipekun said:

"Congratulations to you 🎉👏.

"I wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

Sawyerr Olusegun said:

"God did it for you, congratulations."

Adelakun Julianah Awe said:

"Congratulations, dear. Greater height in Jesus' name."

Daniel Asha said:

"Congratulations dear friend.

"Favour market In Jesus Name."

Oyalakun Timothy Ayooluwa said:

"Congratulations to you Kabirat Aleem. Thanks for not giving up.

"Thanks for your determination.

"Thanks for soaring like an eagle.

"Those speeches in St. Greg's was not in vain at all."

Eze Emmanuel said:

"Welcome the reality of life now u will understand the importance of what u study if it is beneficial to u or useless laslas na who put food for table win."

