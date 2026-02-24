A young lady celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a brilliant result

She shared how she never wanted to study law in the first place, as she opened up about what changed along the line

A Nigerian lady, Oluwademilade Ogunleye, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Oluwademilade shared how she graduated from the department of law with a first class

A lady who didn’t want to study law bags first class in same course at the University of Ibadan. Photo: @Demi_Ogunleye

Lady bags first class from UI

Identified on X as @Demi_Ogunleye, the lady shared how she crashed out because she didn't want ro study law.

According to her, she fell in love with sports law along the line and ended up bagging a first class.

She said:

"Re-introducing.... Went from crashing out about how I didn't want to study law, to finding passion in sport law and then graduating with a first class. This is one of the days I leave the flowers and take the whole garden."

In an earlier post, she had given a timeline of her final activities at the University of Ibadan.

She said:

"15th December 2025: I wrote my final exams as an undergraduate in the University of Ibadan 22nd December 2025: I officially signed out of the University of Ibadan 5th January 2026: Submitted my project in partial fulfillment of this LLB."

See her X posts below:

Netizens celebrate UI first class law graduate

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat.

@Ayoola68113752 said:

"Congratulations Demilade. Please be consistent with the ordering of your initials. I almost thought you were 2 different persons. Congratulation."

@Ayo_Oyedijo said:

"Congratulations Demmy."

@Ogstfuturegovt said:

"Congratulations my love. E no mean sey I no go laff you if chealse lose o."

@ui_law_ said:

"@Demi_Ogunleye ,well done on this achievement! Every graduate like you strengthens the legacy of LSS UI."

@DegiddyA said:

"Kilonshele gangan. Guys, move to UI for ebony beauty oo. This is just so so beautiful."

@Gboye_peng said:

"Top girl ....congratulations @RemoStarsSC lawyer Nobody like Remo pass Demilade."

@Kollzemmy123 said:

"You're too good, one of the best in sports in UI. Congratulations ma'am I really enjoyed sports clique meeting with you."

@RolverseEra said:

"You really did smash it! Came late to the X party. Congratulations once again."

@_DavidAdesina said:

"Congratulations Demi! Happy for you, Well done."

A UI student shares how she bagged a first class in law. Photo: @Demi_Ogunleye

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

