A graduate of the University of Ibadan grabbed attention online after she posted her achievements

The young lady maintained that she had a lot of As and Bs in the courses she took in the department

She also mentioned the major awards she won in her department and her faculty in the school

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who scored 64 As and 22 Bs in her courses grabs people's attention after mentioning the grade she finished with.

The bright student posted her achievements on social media as she spoke about the hard work she put into earning the degree.

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates first-class degree, wins major awards. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Esther Adedoyin Adeniyi

Source: Twitter

Graduate of University of ibadan shares achievement

Esther Adedoyin Adeniyi explained that she spent many nights reading and solving her assignments, and with everything she put into her studies, she finished well.

Speaking about the grade she got in her courses, she wrote:

"After 64 As, 22 Bs, 2 Cs… Countless overnight readings, assignments, tests, and exams."

"Multiple leadership roles and extracurricular activities. Moments of doubt, fear, and weariness. 5,900 students received degrees. 448 graduated with First Class Honours. And I am grateful to be 1 of the 448."

She spoke about the course she did in the university and finally mentioned the grade she finished with in her department.

The individual also explained that she bagged two awards: the position of the best graduating student in her department and the second-best graduating student in her faculty.

She continued:

"Phewwww. 🤍✨"

"Now re-introducing myself:"

"Esther Adedoyin Adeniyi (B.Sc Wildlife & Ecotourism Management)."

"🎓 First Class Honours"

"🎓 Best Graduating Student, Department of Wildlife and Ecotourism Management"

"🎓 2nd Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources"

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates record-breaking academic performance. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Esther Adedoyin Adeniyi

Source: Twitter

Graduate of University of Ibadan trends online

As she said this, she spoke about her university and the convocation, which held recently, while also speaking about her journey in the school before finally finishing with a first-class degree.

She concluded:

"🎓 University of Ibadan - The First and the Best My convocation held exactly one week ago, and I’ve spent the past few days reflecting with gratitude. What started in 2017, long before gaining admission, has now become a testimony of grace, consistency, and excellence. Someone recently asked whether I was ever discouraged or overwhelmed."

"Discouraged? Never."

"Overwhelmed? Many times."

"For me, academic excellence has always been non-negotiable, even on the days I felt weary."

"I don’t dwell too much on statistics; instead, I believe that anyone can become whatever they set their mind to, with vision, discipline, and the right mindset."

"I know that this milestone is not the destination; in fact, it is the beginning of a journey of influence, impact, and global relevance."

"Unto the next three degrees."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady from University of Ibadan went viral after sharing her success. Shukurat Olayemisi said she broke a 10-year record in her department and graduated with a first-class and a very high CGPA.

Benson Idahosa University graduate shows high CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young graduate of Benson Idahosa University went viral after showing his CGPA. Boluwatife Oluwasegun said he failed JAMB two times, but he worked hard and graduated with a first-class degree

He said failing JAMB was sad, but it made him focus more on school. With discipline and help from friends, he kept going and did very well in university and Law School.

Source: Legit.ng