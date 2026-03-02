A University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate has acquired a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the prestigious institution, graduating with a first-class honours degree

According to him, his academic exploits began at The Polytechnic Ibadan, where he graduated with 92.5% and emerged as the best graduating student during his Higher National Diploma (HND) programme in 2019

Years later, he enrolled at UI for his undergraduate studies and signed out in grand style, finishing as the best graduating male student in his department

Ekunnimo Samson Dare, a Nigerian youth, has celebrated completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Samson graduated with a first-class honours degree, emerging as the best graduating male student of the Department of Civil Engineering for the 2024/2025 session after pulling an impressive graduating average of 94%.

UI first-class graduate shares his story

Samson, in a Facebook post, shared his academic story, noting that it all began at The Ibadan Polytechnic, where he completed his HND programme in 2019, finishing as the best graduating student with a graduating average of 92%.

Afterwards, he proceeded for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Enugu state and applied to UI after completing the one-year mandatory exercise.

Samson, who shared his convocation photoshoot, noted that he got into UI via direct entry. Samson stated that his mission at UI was clear, and that was the pursuit of excellence and multiple impact. His Facebook post read:

"Yesterday, I concluded my undergraduate journey at the University of Ibadan as the Best Graduating Male Student, Department of Civil Engineering (2024/2025 Session) with a graduating average of 94%.

"But this journey did not begin here.

"It began at The Polytechnic Ibadan, where I graduated with 92.5%, emerging as the Best Graduating Student during my HND program (2019).

"Even then, excellence for me was never individual, it was collective. I intentionally ensured that my colleagues performed better academically. Through structured tutorials, shared materials, and consistent mentoring, many recorded significant academic improvements. I served as Welfare Director of NICESA, combining academic support with student advocacy.

"After graduation, I proceeded for the National Youth Service Corps in Enugu State. Upon completion of service, I took a bold step through Direct Entry and resumed at the University of Ibadan to pursue my B.Sc. in Civil Engineering.

"The mission remained clear: pursue excellence and multiply impact.

"To be continued..."

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated online

UI student bags first-class in civil engineering

