A fresh medical laboratory science graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has testified about how she finished with a first-class honours degree when her chances initially looked slim

The first-class graduate, who participated in the February edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, opened up about a display she did by faith concerning her academic desires

By faith, she made a cardboard replica of a UNILAG certificate of distinction for herself, prayed and studied towards actualising it, and it became a reality

Ahona Victory Eniola, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) fresh graduate, has narrated how she actualised her dream of graduating with distinction when all hope seemed almost lost.

In a tweet on March 1, Eniola, who took part in the February edition of Hallelujah Challenge, said she decided to share her testimony because of the beautiful testimonies of other people.

The Hallelujah Challenge is a midnight praise and worship movement initiated by Nigerian gospel artist and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, and is popular in Nigeria and followed by nationals of different countries.

What UNILAG graduate did during Hallelujah Challenge

According to Eniola, during the 'Dress Like Your Miracle' challenge of the Hallelujah Challenge, she dressed like a distinction student by faith, as she hoped her grades would pick up again.

At the time, she said her grades were on a 4.0, and the chances looked slim. Eniola shared pictures of the UNILAG certificate of distinction replica she made for herself with a cardboard by faith, and also a photo of herself posing with it.

Next, she prayed and studied to make her dream come true, and she eventually graduated from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science with a 4.51 CGPA, a first-class. Her first year CGPA was 3.47.

After her graduation, Eniola displayed the UNILAG certificate of distinction she received and a photo of herself celebrating her academic feat.

Her tweet read:

"HC ended yesterday, the beautiful testimonies convinced me not to keep mine. Last February, Dress Like Your Miracle, I dressed as a distinction student, when my CGPA was at 4.4-sth, and chances looked slim. I prayed, studied. God did! A year later..."

People celebrate UNILAG graduate online

