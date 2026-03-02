A Nigerian medical graduate, Dr Faroq, recounted a frightening experience during a 300-level resit exam

He claimed he heard a presence urging him to cancel correct answers, leading to self-doubt during the test

He later failed the exam, repeated a year, and described the period as a major test of faith and resilience

A Nigerian medical graduate identified as Dr Faroq has sparked conversations online after sharing a frightening experience he said occurred during his time in medical school.

This was an incident he believed contributed to his failing a crucial examination.

A medical practitioner shares an ordeal that happened to him while in 300 level. Photo credit: Dr. faroq/x

Source: Twitter

The graduate shared his story on X, describing the episode as one of the most difficult seasons of his academic and spiritual life.

Doctor shares story as a medical graduate

According to him, the incident happened during his 300-level year while preparing for a resit examination.

He said he was studying alone in a reading room around 3:30 a.m. when he suddenly perceived what he described as a “spiritual personality” speaking directly to him.

He claimed the presence told him that although he was prepared for the exam, he should intentionally write wrong answers.

The experience, he said, left him frozen with fear and unable to sleep.

A Nigerian medical graduate recounts a frightening experience during a 300-level exam. Photo credit: Dr. faroq/x

Source: Twitter

He spent the remaining hours praying and trying to calm himself before heading to the examination hall.

Medical graduate gets confused in exam hall

Dr Faroq explained that when the first paper was distributed, he initially felt confident.

However, he said something unsettling began to happen.

“I was excited because I knew everything. But something strange started happening. I kept cancelling my correct answers. I doubted every single thing I wrote. I wasn’t sure of what I was sure of anymore.”

He said his answer script became rough as he repeatedly second-guessed himself.

After completing the paper, he walked to the back of the hall and became emotional.

“I didn’t even realize when I started crying. Deep down, I knew what had happened. I had cancelled all the right answers.”

Medical student fails exam, gets extra year

When the results were released, he failed the examination, which resulted in an additional year of medical school.

He described the period that followed as one of the toughest seasons of his life, testing both his emotional strength and faith.

Despite the setback, Dr Faroq said he leaned more deeply into his faith rather than withdrawing.

“Even now, typing this brings tears to my eyes. But through it all, I never left God. I didn’t stop going to church. In fact, I served even more in fellowship.”

He added that some colleagues advised him to focus solely on academics and stop attending church activities, but he chose to remain committed to his beliefs.

“That season tested me, stretched me, and tried to break me. But it did not destroy me. Today, it’s history. Thank God.”

Exam stress and self-doubt among students

Academic pressure, sleep deprivation, and anxiety are common challenges among university students, especially in demanding fields such as medicine.

Experts note that stress and exhaustion can affect concentration, decision-making, and confidence during examinations, sometimes causing students to second-guess correct answers.

See his post below:

In a related story, a young lady chose Sociology over Law at UI due to cut-off fears but later transferred to Law, narrowly securing admission after a phone number mix-up.

First-class graduate shares regrets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian first-class graduate reflected on the mistakes he made in university despite his academic excellence.

He admitted he neglected building income-generating digital skills and lacked consistency in online ventures while he was in school.

He advised current students to develop marketable skills early, warning that relying solely on a degree is not good after graduation.

Source: Legit.ng