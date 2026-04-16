The Court of Arbitration for Sports has issued the latest update on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of the title after Morocco appealed the initial sanction

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) appealed the judgment at CAS in a bid to overturn CAF’s controversial verdict

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has reportedly provided a new update on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case between Senegal and Morocco.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 to win the AFCON 2025 title on January 18, 2026, but created chaos after walking out of the final briefly to protest a referee’s decision.

Senegal won AFCON 2025 after beating Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco after disallowing Senegal's goal minutes early, prompting a walkout from the Teranga Lions.

CAF sanctioned Morocco and Senegal for the disturbance during the final, but the Moroccan Football Federation appealed the fines and suspension.

CAF's Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title and awarded the Atlas Lions a 3-0 walkover victory, sparking mass reactions from African football fans.

The African football governing body dismissed two requests from the FRMF, which were to rescind the trophy and medals, and also have FSF return the prize money.

As a sign of defiance, Senegal paraded the trophy before their friendly match against Peru at Stade de France in their first match as African champions during the March international break.

The Senegalese Football Federation, FSF, immediately launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports to overturn CAF's judgment.

CAS issues update on Senegal’s appeal

CAS cases typically take around 9-12 months before a verdict is passed, unless all parties involved in the case agree to expedite it in Lausanne, Switzerland.

According to Sports News Africa, this will not be the case in the ongoing battle between Senegal, CAF and Morocco, the organisation has confirmed.

This means that there will be no verdict on the incident until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where both Senegal and Morocco will participate.

There is growing optimism on both sides that they have a very valid argument to win the case, as African football keenly awaits a future-shaping judgment.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe visited both countries recently in a bid to de-escalate the tension and addressed a press conference after each visit.

CAF President addressing a press conference in Senegal. Photo by Seyllou.

Source: Getty Images

The main talking points of his press conferences were to allow the case to be handled by CAS and that CAF will comply with whatever decision the court takes.

He also spoke about improvement in African official’s performance and denied allegations of corruption, promising such will not happen under his watch.

The South African football administrator refused to comment on the case of the Senegalese fans detained in Morocco, describing it as a diplomatic issue between the two countries.

Hakimi speaks on AFCON saga

Legit.ng previously reported that Achraf Hakimi spoke about the incidents during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which Senegal won.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco captain admitted that he regrets the incident around Édouard Mendy’s towel, but will accept the trophy if given.

Source: Legit.ng