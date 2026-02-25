A young lady celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law with a first class

She listed her achievements and positions as an undergraduate, including how she won competitions and scholarships

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Boluwaji Adegboye, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Boluwaji revealed that she graduated with a first-class.

A University of Ibadan student bags first class in law. Photo: @Moboluwajinde

Source: Twitter

Scholarship winner becomes UI first-class graduate

Identified on X as @Moboluwajinde, the intelligent lady shared a screenshot showing all her achievements in school, including her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Boluwaji belonged to multiple associations, occupied leadership positions, won scholarships, and graduated with a CGPA of 3.89/4.0.

Part of her achievements read:

"Activities and societies: -Member, Taslim Olawale Elias Chambers (T.O.E.C) -Welfare & Financial Secretary, (T.O.E.C) 2021/2022 -Deputy Head, Moot & Mock Unit, (T.O.E.C) 2023/2024 -Member, The Moot & Mock Society, UI -Deputy Head, Litigation & Competitions Department, MMS UI 2023/2024

" -Member, The Tax Club (TTC UI) -Director of Divisions, TTC UI 2023/2024 -Member, Intellectual Property and Technology Law Club (IPTLC UI) -Director of Research, IPTLC UI 2023/2024 - Member, The Alternative Dispute Resolution Society (MRS)

-Head of Research, ADRS 2023/2024 -Member, Twelve Eleven Youth Development Assembly (TYA), UI -Director, TYA UI -Member, The International Law Students' Association (ILSA UI) -Vice President, ILSA UI 2023/2024

"-President, ILSA UI 2024/2025 -Inaugural Chief Justice, Obafemi Awolowo Hall Judicial Council 2024/2025 -Member, Christian Law Students Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON UI) -Worker, CLASFON UI Academic Unit -Member, LSS Academic Committee 2022/2023 -Member, The Energy Club -Member, GirlUp UI -Member, Student Finance Club

"Long Essay: A Legal Analysis Of The Role Of Traditional Ecological Knowledge In Climate Change Mitigation In Nigeria. Supervisor: Dr Opeyemi A. Gbadegesin Grade: A

"8 semesters, 4 4.0/4.0 GPA semesters 56 courses, 205 Units: 48 As, 88s 3.89/4.00 CGPA

"Organized competitions and totaled over #2million naira in fundraising across student organizations. Won competitions and scholarships. Landed internships and fellowships. Volunteered. Built solid relationships."

Her X post read:

"Thank you, University of Ibadan. Onto the next."

See her X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class law graduate

@D_oppreconcept said:

"Congratulations smart woman."

@GlobalWoman123 said:

"Congratulationsssss! Will love to read your project if you don't mind."

@uchennaokeawa said:

"Congratulations Boluwaji. As you're preparing for Law School, you can practice with http://justicejoust.com."

@holumitz123 said:

"Iyalode gbogbo UI. See doingsssss nowww."

@kochito22

"Congratulations, champion! Go and conquer the world."

@BakareKolade01

"Don't fall for the tricks of no human having two heads oo, Boluwaji is testament to that premise. Cheers."

@AkpamgboO

"Many congratulations, Boluwaji! I am so proud of you."

@Chibuik57080063

"Your topic is beautiful and addresses our current environmental predicament."

A University of Ibadan graduate lists her achievements as she graduates with first class. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng