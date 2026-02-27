Lady Who Studied Industrial and Production Engineering at University of Ibadan Celebrates Graduation
A Nigerian lady's exciting announcement about completing her degree has impressed many social media users.
The lady, who had previously warned about the mentally draining nature of studying in the faculty of technology, expressed her relief at having emerged victorious.
Lady celebrates graduating from University of Ibadan
The post, shared by @careenbabyy on the social media platform X, showed that the lady, Alonge Ayodeji, had successfully earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Production Engineering from the University of Ibadan.
Ayodeji's achievement is no small feat, considering the demanding nature of her course.
Her earlier statement that being in the faculty of tech could drive one mad had garnered attention, and her subsequent update expressed her relief at having made it through the programme with her sanity intact.
In her words:
"I didn't lose my sanity I survived and now I'm relieved. ALONGE AYODEJI. C (GMNSE) B.Sc Industrial and Production Engineering. University of Ibadan."
Reactions as lady celebrates B.Sc degree
Nigerians stormed the comments secret to congratulate her
The news of her graduation sparked lots of congratulatory messages on social media, with Nigerians praising her hard work and resilient spirit.
Many also spoke about the challenges of studying engineering, while others celebrated her accomplishment as an inspiration.
Dele Oyelewo said:
"Congratulations to you. But this is my first time of seeing a female bearing the name Ayodeji."
Theophilus Igebina said:
"This warmed my heart. I'm so happy that you did this. You're one of the greats whose achievement would be a thing worthy of emulation to young girls. Thank you for this and congratulations. Many more accomplishments ahead. Well done!"
Oluwakemisola reacted:
"That SANITY part is a blessing that is mostly ignored oooo. Really. Congratulations."
Dibia said:
"He con be like na only you be the female wey graduate from Tech. Congratulations."
Kenny Wright reacted:
"Congratulations to you."
Empire Photography asked:
"What's the course all about and what impact can it make on the society?"
@IMMACULATE said:
"Congratulations my love no allow them whyne u ooo."
D said:
"I graduated with 4.48 and I call myself first case graduate I don't care what others think or say."
Rica got you said:
"They can’t take it from you girl. Congratulations."
Victoria reacted:
"Congratulations. My sister and I are next to be congratulated in Jesus name. Amen."
Folawiyo added:
"Congratulations."
See the post below:
University of Ibadan student graduates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Aminat Balogun, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.
Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Aminat shared that she bagged a second-class upper degree in industrial and production engineering.
Source: Legit.ng
