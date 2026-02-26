A University of Ibadan fresh graduate has done himself proud as he signed out of the prestigious university with a first-class degree in electrical and electronics department

Despite starting as a mathematics student, the young man switched to electrical and electronics department in his second year

Celebrating his induction, he listed his grade point average (GPA) from his year one to year five, noting that it still feels like a dream

Oguntimehin Daniel Ifedamola, a first-class honours graduate of the University of Ibadan, has excitedly celebrated his induction on X.

Daniel achieved a 3.96 CGPA in a 4.0 grading system, and finished as the second-best graduating student in electrical and electronics department and the second-best graduating student in the faculty of technology.

A University of Ibadan first-class graduate reveals that he changed his department in his 200 level. Photo Credit: @danielifedamola

Source: Twitter

"Today is my induction.

"Introducing: Oguntimehin Daniel Ifedamola.

"B.Sc. Electrical/Electronics Engineering First Class Honours (3.96/4.00).

"2nd Best Graduating Student, Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

"2nd Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Technology, UI," Daniel tweeted on February 25, sharing his induction photoshoot.

UI graduate releases breakdown of his GPA

In a follow-up tweet, Daniel listed the GPA he had from his first year in UI down to his 500 level, revealing that he initially did not meet the cut-off mark for the course he wanted.

From starting as a mathematics student in his 100 level, Daniel changed to electrical and electronics engineering department in his second year.

He said it still feels like a dream.

"100L - 3.93/4.00.

"200L - 3.95/4.00.

"300L - 3.98/4.00.

"400L - 3.98/4.00.

"500L - 3.96/4.00.

"Didn't meet cut off for Elect Elect.

"Started 100L as a Mathematics student, changed department in 200L and graduated as 2nd Best Graduating student of Faculty of Tech.

"Still feel like a dream," Daniel's follow-up tweet read.

A UI fresh graduate bags a first-class degree in electrical and electronics engineering. Photo Credit: ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

See Daniel's tweet below:

UI first-class graduate commended online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to UI graduate's tweet below:

@retvrdioo said:

"Nah, you’re actually truly different, I’m glad I met you."

@Heckstechie_ said:

"You killed it Daniel!

"As an undergraduate of Elect Elect, your journey really inspires me!

"Wishing you the best ahead Champ :)."

@JohannesAlexio said:

"Congratulations man, cheers !!!"

@tmoses_062 said:

"All has been said and done ✅.

"Congratulations once again."

@holumitz123 said:

"Wow. Well-done Damoski.

"You're HIM.

"All the best in your next endeavors, champion."

@Righteous_pii said:

"Congratulations it's not a dream. You're actually living your dream."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan mechanical engineering student had graduated with a first-class degree after taking 64 engineering courses and scoring 48 A's.

UI student bags first-class in law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student who won scholarships had graduated with a first-class honours degree in law.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, the fresh graduate disclosed that she graduated with a first-class. She shared a screenshot showing all her school achievements, including her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The lady said she belonged to multiple associations, occupied leadership positions, won scholarships, and graduated with a CGPA of 3.89/4.0.

Source: Legit.ng