A Nigerian lady who had difficulty securing employment in Canada since she relocated to the country has finally had a breakthrough

According to the lady, she had applied for 825 job opportunities, got rejected in 250 of them, and received no reply in 389 of them

In a heartwarming video, the Nigerian in the diaspora celebrated being employed with a child, as netizens congratulated her

After many attempts at getting a job in Canada, a Nigerian lady finally got one 'yes' and took to social media to celebrate it.

Reflecting on her job hunt on TikTok, the lady, with the handle @somiilorah, revealed that she applied for 825 job opportunities in Canada.

Source: TikTok

Of the 825 jobs she applied for, @somiilorah stated that she received no reply in 389 of them. She added that she received rejection responses from 250 of the job opportunities, while she reached the interview stage in 68 of them.

She further noted that she expected feedback from 45 of the jobs but got none, while 38 told her she was overqualified for the roles she put in for.

38 of the employers told her that they had moved on to another applicant, until she eventually received one. Words overlaid on her TikTok video, in which she celebrated her new job with a child, read:

"Jobs applied to: 825.

"No reply: 389.

"Rejected: 250.

"Interviews: 68.

"Waiting to hear back: 45.

"You're overqualified": 38.

"We moved with someone else": 34.

"Job accepted: 1.

"And that ONE changed everything.

"We got our first official job in Canada."

She was delighted to be finally employed in Canada.

"That’s our happy dance! 💃🕺 Anyhoo… we finally have a job!" she noted, referring to her video.

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Canada: People celebrate lady on getting job

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

"Congratulations, please, where were you applying from, which site please?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who relocated to Canada for greener pastures had shared her joy after securing her first job.

Nigerian lady finally lands job in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Stephanie, had finally secured a job in the United States, and she informed her online followers about it.

Stephanie got a warehousing job after several applications, seven interviews, and almost having an accident. In a TikTok video, Stephanie showed how she starts her day. According to her, she wakes up at 3:00 am to prepare for her work, which begins at 5:00 am.

She said it is a 30-minute drive from her house to work. Stephanie videoed her workplace and highlighted her duties. Stephanie noted that they were not allowed to bring their phones in while on duty and were entitled to very short breaks. Her work is an eight-hour shift.

Source: Legit.ng