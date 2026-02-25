A Nigerian man who scored 227 in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) chose to attend a college of education

He mentioned his course and the reason for his decision, sharing why he didn't go to university despite his UTME score

His post sparked reactions, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the man's academic choice

A Nigerian man who scored 227 when he wrote his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) shared why he chose to attend a college of education

The young man said he wrote the UTME organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 2018.

A man shares why he chose college of education to university. Photo: @ogbenifele

Source: Twitter

Man with 227 UTME score shares decision

Identified as @ogbenifele on X, shared that he chose to study at the Federal Government College of Education, Abeokuta, because of his course.

He revealed that he wanted to study there because of what a friend told him about the school and he got interested.

The man was responding to a tweet by @viktorbensonyt who claimed that students who went to college of education and polytechnic never attended there by choice.

The tweet read:

“Nobody in this country went to polytechnic or college of education by choice. Na low jamb score and failed WAEC carry dem go there.”

Reacting to the tweet, @ogbenifele said:

"Not true though,I went to a college of education in 2018 with a JAMB score of 227,only because someone told me about the Theatre Arts in FCE,Abeokuta and I got interested."

See the X post below:

Other reactions trail UTME post

@Skid00lina said:

"Same thing I said. Mine was with 250 score in JAMB. Same 2018."

@BabaKNaija said:

"I went to a monothecnic, Federal school of Surveying Oyo by Choice . Though afterwards I bags two degrees from two universities but when I went there it was by choice and it made me the professional I am today. I did not even write Jamb , a FSS Oyo was strictly by internal exams so once I finished sec school I applied and sat for their entrance."

@Olarnipekun said:

"I diverted to polytechnic because I couldn't afford the fees.. Kwasu offered me admission but forfeited it cause of money.. Then the time I decided to port to University again, My regularization was approved a year after I did it(wanted to do DE). I can't wait for that long so I Went back for my HND.. Planning to do a conversion program shaaa. Just looking for the money."

@Crown_fitsme said:

"You need to do more of research not this assumption of yours, I had 239 JAMB, applied for FUOYE did change of course twice.. I was a point closer to the cut off point when we did the online screening. I waited so long and was compelled to switch to the polytechnic."

A man shares his UTME experience and why he chose a college of education. Photo: @ogbenifele

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng