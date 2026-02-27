A young man and his sister, who are twins, received different grades as they completed their studies at the University of Ibadan

The twin siblings did not graduate from the same department either, with one graduating with a bachelor's degree in industrial and production engineering and the other, a bachelor's in electrical and electronics engineering

Nigerians have reacted to the graduation of the twins, as many celebrated their academic achievement with congratulatory messages

Ogbulachi Benedict Chima and his sister, Ogbulachi Benedicta Chika, have bagged bachelor's degrees from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Chima broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photoshoot of himself and his twin sister looking dapper while with their hard hats.

Twins graduate from UI with different grades

In an X post on February 26, Chima stated his sister's full name, degree, titles, and grade, and did the same for himself.

While Chima graduated with a first-class honours degree in electrical and electronics engineering, his sister finished with a second-class upper honours in industrial and production engineering.

Reintroducing his sister, he wrote:

"Reintroducing:

"OGBULACHI, Benedicta Chika (GMNSE, GMNIEE).

"B.Sc.(Industrial and Production Engineering).

"Second Class Honours (Upper Division)."

For himself, Chima wrote:

"OGBULACHI, Benedict Chima (GMNSE).

"B.Sc.(Electrical and Electronic Engineering).

"First Class Honours."

University of Ibadan graduates celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the twins' graduation below:

@Chisq4impact said:

"Dear Nigerians.

"This is twinning.

"Real twinning.

"Twinning that you all should emulate.

"Congratulations to Ben Squared."

@Bubedesigns said:

"I love twins that wins together.

"Congratulations to you both."

@da_gentlePrince said:

"Rugged Squad. Conquer the world together."

@Cornel_Jnr said:

"Congratulations to you and your twin. The journey was worth it."

@Theophilusiga said:

"This is just phenomenal. Congratulations to you both for this beautiful, monumental template."

@DendeConsult said:

"Thank you Ben. Your Notes saved lives."

@Medisenz said:

"Daddy and mommy must be very proud of you guys. Cheers to rewarding future."

@Obialunuju said:

"Double Congratulations, Benedict and Benedicta Ogbulachi. Are you twins?"

