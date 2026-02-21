A University of Ibadan graduate celebrated earning a first-class degree in Early Childhood Education with a Chemistry minor

She shared her achievement, later revealing her final year project topic focused on child pampering in Ibadan schools

Her social media post drew congratulatory messages online, with many praising her academic excellence

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to celebrate her academic achievement after graduating with a first-class degree.

The young graduate, identified as Eyo Blessing Jumoke, shared a photoshoot image of herself on X while proudly announcing her success.

In her post, she reintroduced herself to her followers and highlighted her accomplishment.

The University of Ibadan graduate wrote:

"Reintroducing: Eyo Blessing Jumoke, a proud graduate of the university of Ibadan.

First class graduate, Early Childhood Education (Chemistry Minor)

Congratulate meeeee.🥳🤩"

She added in the comments:

"The love! The congratulatory messages! I'm soooo overwhelmed, thank you everyone. God bless y'all.

If you do have opportunities, kindly fill me in."

First class UI graduate discloses project topic

Her announcement came after she disclosed the title of her project during her final year.

She disclosed this after her university's X page raised a question:

"What was your final year project topic back in UI?"

She said:

"Parental Actions and Teachers Perception of Child Pampering in pre and primary schools in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Such a lovely topic, Ikr."

Reactions to UI graduate's achievement

Some of the comments are below:

@michola94 commented:

"Congratulations, Blessing. You must be a true daughter of Dr Salami and Ogunniyi."

@Marbae247 wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉 first class ain’t easy to barge. Giving it to you."

@foto_sage commented:

"This post should bang more than this but because it's not chemistry or chemical engineering y'all kept mute."

@Saintmureign stated:

"Congratulations sister. God is just starting with you. Your impact in life shall be first class in Jesus name."

@Ojikutumemu wrote:

"Congratulations Jumoke. @ChidiOdinkalu this is another first class graduate from UI o ni se orire."

@Kakakobaje said:

"Congrats!! they do minors in ui? that’s so cool."

