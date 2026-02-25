The overall best graduating student of the University of Ibadan, UNIBADAN, has taken to social media to update his followers

The individual posted photos that show all the awards he won for his brilliant academic achievements in the Nigerian university

He mentioned the CGPA with which he graduated with and stated the total number of courses he took and the range of his scores for each course

The overall best graduating student of the University of Ibadan, UNIBADAN, has proudly shown off his 22 awards, 2 medals, and his CGPA.

HAMMED Abdullah Ishola, in the post he shared on his social media page, also mentioned the outstanding CGPA he graduated with, which made him stand out among thousands of other students.

UNIBADAN graduate shows off awards

He had taken to his media page to introduce himself and share his success with his followers.

HAMMED Abdullah wrote:

"Reintroducing: HAMMED Abdullah Ishola (BSc., GMNSE, GMNIEE)."

"First Class Hons."

"Best Graduating Student, Electrical and Electronic Engineering."

"Overall Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Technology."

"University of Ibadan."

He explained further in the said post, mentioning the grades he got in the total 70 courses he took during his studies at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

@abdulVerse_X wrote and mentioned his CGPA:

"70 courses taken: 67 As, 3 Bs."

"3.97/4.0."

The UNIBADAN graduate also posted photos showing the several awards he won, which total about 22, and the medals he got, which total 2, in the photo he shared.

Also, another social media user, @olasb24, recognized the academic achievement of HAMMED Abdullah Ishola as he spoke about him on his media page, emphasizing his brilliance for achieving such a feat in the whole university.

He said:

"Overall best graduating student from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 3.97/4.00."

"If it’s from Ibadan, it must be of outstanding quality seh!!!!"

"Congratulations guyss😊."

Nigerians celebrate graduate of UNIBADAN

@alien47642830 said:

"Once a scholar, always a scholar. Congratulations, BGS Abdullah."

@Owolabi_Brain said:

"Allahuma barik bro. Congratulations. I wish you success in your future endeavors."

@Hybeeworld shated:

"Got to meet a genius in real life and furthermore, a close friend."

@mansabiodun wrote:

"My babe will be the best female student in Mech, UI. I can't wait to celebrate the most powerful woman in the world."

@LanreTaoheed added:

"Of course, it's of outstanding quality..... For character and learning!"

@_Faruq_Ajala shared:

"Congratulations, Well deserved. Barokallahu feekum."

@danielifedamola said:

"BGS Solar 🔥Congratulations Brother."

