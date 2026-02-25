Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

UNIBADAN Overall Best Graduating Student With High CGPA Flaunts His 22 Awards, Photos Generate Buzz
by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The overall best graduating student of the University of Ibadan, UNIBADAN, has taken to social media to update his followers
  • The individual posted photos that show all the awards he won for his brilliant academic achievements in the Nigerian university
  • He mentioned the CGPA with which he graduated with and stated the total number of courses he took and the range of his scores for each course

The overall best graduating student of the University of Ibadan, UNIBADAN, has proudly shown off his 22 awards, 2 medals, and his CGPA.

HAMMED Abdullah Ishola, in the post he shared on his social media page, also mentioned the outstanding CGPA he graduated with, which made him stand out among thousands of other students.

UNIBADAN graduate displays impressive CGPA and medals.
UNIBADAN overall best student posts photos of awards and CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/abdulVerse_X
Source: Twitter

UNIBADAN graduate shows off awards

He had taken to his media page to introduce himself and share his success with his followers.

HAMMED Abdullah wrote:

"Reintroducing: HAMMED Abdullah Ishola (BSc., GMNSE, GMNIEE)."

"First Class Hons."
"Best Graduating Student, Electrical and Electronic Engineering."
"Overall Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Technology."
"University of Ibadan."

He explained further in the said post, mentioning the grades he got in the total 70 courses he took during his studies at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

@abdulVerse_X wrote and mentioned his CGPA:

"70 courses taken: 67 As, 3 Bs."
"3.97/4.0."

The UNIBADAN graduate also posted photos showing the several awards he won, which total about 22, and the medals he got, which total 2, in the photo he shared.

Also, another social media user, @olasb24, recognized the academic achievement of HAMMED Abdullah Ishola as he spoke about him on his media page, emphasizing his brilliance for achieving such a feat in the whole university.

UNIBADAN best graduating student shares academic achievements online
UNIBADAN overall best graduating student shows off awards and CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/abdulVerse_X, @olasb24
Source: Twitter

He said:

"Overall best graduating student from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 3.97/4.00."
"If it’s from Ibadan, it must be of outstanding quality seh!!!!"

"Congratulations guyss😊."

Nigerians celebrate graduate of UNIBADAN

@alien47642830 said:

"Once a scholar, always a scholar. Congratulations, BGS Abdullah."

@Owolabi_Brain said:

"Allahuma barik bro. Congratulations. I wish you success in your future endeavors."

@Hybeeworld shated:

"Got to meet a genius in real life and furthermore, a close friend."

@mansabiodun wrote:

"My babe will be the best female student in Mech, UI. I can't wait to celebrate the most powerful woman in the world."

@LanreTaoheed added:

"Of course, it's of outstanding quality..... For character and learning!"

@_Faruq_Ajala shared:

"Congratulations, Well deserved. Barokallahu feekum."

@danielifedamola said:

"BGS Solar 🔥Congratulations Brother."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate shared her academic journey online. She cried when she saw her first-semester result of 2.57/5.00 but worked hard every semester. She finally graduated with a CGPA of 4.42/5.00.

UNILAG graduate sets new record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate shared his story. He started late, studied Yoruba Education, worked very hard, and got top grades.

He finally graduated with a CGPA of 4.54, the highest ever in his department.

Source: Legit.ng

