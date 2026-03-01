A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he had earlier bagged a first class in the same course from the Lagos State Polytechnic

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Isaac Olalekan Ojo, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Isaac shared that he bagged a first-class degree in electrical and electronics engineering from UI.

A University of Ibadan student who once attended polytechnic bags first class.

UI engineering student bags first class

Identified on X as @Isaac_Jitschak, the engineering graduate shared that he had bagged a National Diploma from the Lagos State Polytechnic where he bagged a first class in electrical and electronics engineering.

Celebrating his second milestone, he announced that he also bagged a first class in the same course from the University of Ibadan.

The scholar said:

"Once, lucky. Twice, consistency. Introducing: Isaac Olalekan OJO (GMNSE, GMNIEE). 2026 - BSc., Electrical/Electronic Engr., University of Ibadan, First Class Honors (3.67/4.00). 2018 - OND, Electrical/Electronic Engr, Lagos State Polytechnic, First Class Honors."

Netizens celebrate UI first-class engineering graduate

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.

@johntosin500 said:

"Congratulations to you big iclef."

@tweetsbyoba said:

"Congrats my brother, we are going higher."

@facklays said:

"Congratulations to you once more my brr."

@Mhistermhan said:

"Massive respect for Iclef. Massive respect."

UI engineering student bags first class again.

Another electronics and electrical engineering graduate, who topped the 2025 class, Hammed Abdullah, shared how he decided to study the course.

He said in the Legit.ng interview:

"Truthfully, Electrical Engineering was never the plan. I had always wanted to study Chemical Engineering as I loved Chemistry all through secondary school. Then I represented Nigeria at the International Physics Olympiad in Lisbon in 2018, and people around me started pushing me toward Physics-related fields.

"But the real turning point came on the day I went to register for JAMB. I was told the University of Ibadan does not offer Chemical Engineering. I simply told the person helping me to pick any engineering course, and he mentioned Electrical and Electronic Engineering. That was it.

“A spontaneous decision that turned out to be one of the best things that ever happened to me. As for my parents, they were supportive. They trusted me and believed that wherever I put my energy, I would give it my best. That trust meant everything.”

