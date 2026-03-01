A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about his achievements he got in school, which included eight scholarships and two internships

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Caleb Onyilo John, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Caleb shared that he bagged a first-class degree in petroleum engineering.

Scholarship winner bags UI first-class engineering degree

Identified on X as @thecalebtrybe, the scholar celebrated as he bagged a first class in petroleum engineering.

He listed the number of scholarships, internships, fellowships, mentorship programs and courses he did in school.

According to him, he also won several awards and got some leadership positions also.

His post read:

"8 Scholarships, 2 Internships, 1 Fellowship, 1 Mentorship Program, Several Leadership Roles, Several Awards, 85 Courses. First Class Honors

"Reintroducing. Caleb Onyilo JOHN, GMNSE. BSc. Petroleum Engineering (First Class Honors). God did!."

In an earlier LinkedIn post, Caleb gave details about some of his scholarships and achievements which he had in 2025.

He said:

"I secured an undergraduate scholarship in August. I got another one in November. I got the "International Recognition Student Union Award" for placing the institution in a global spotlight in October. Thanks to the Covenant Odedele Led administration.

"All year round, I facilitated scholarship and career related webinars for a number of organisations and fellowships. Thanks Okegbemi Caleb, Mayowa Adekola for the invites. I also helped with recommendations and offered mentorship to students across different campuses in Nigeria.

"I ended the year writing my final semester exams at the University of Ibadan and defending my undergraduate thesis titled "A Machine Learning Approach to Estimating Reserves and Predicting Reservoir Performance". Saving this testimony for February 2026 when I'll be inducted into the Nigeria Society of Engineers as a Graduate Member.

"I look back at my journey through 2025 and I can't help but acknowledge God's help through every phase. The lessons and experiences gained will not just help me in 2026 but for the rest of my life. I am grateful to my mentors and everyone that held my hands through 2025."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI engineering first-class graduate

@_ScoopNation said:

"Big Congratulations to you Champ."

@danielifedamola said:

"Caleb John, Congratulations Brother."

@leonardo_12best said:

"Mentor Calebbb!!..its Victory (UNIBEN 200L)..congrats once again."

@_alabi11 said:

"GREATNESS ONWARD Congrats champ."

@JoyzBanjo said:

"Congratulations, Graduate Engineer."

@Vecn_A said:

"Congratulations Prof JCee."

@Antivirus_02 said:

"Kini CGPA e?"

@EyitayoBanksD3 said:

"Congratulations big man."

@Dev_Markson said:

"Congratulationss, Engr Caleb!"

