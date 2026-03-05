A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He celebrated his mechanical engineering degree and opened up about the kind of opportunities he was looking forward to

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Bello Habeeb, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style after years in the renowned tertiary institution.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Bello shared that he bagged a degree in petroleum engineering from UI.

University of Ibadan student who wants Canada job bags engineering degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Bello Habeeb

Source: UGC

UI Student who wants Canada job graduates

On his LinkedIn page, Bello appreciated God, his family, and everyone as he bagged a degree in petroleum engineering.

The scholar announced that he had just been officially inducted as a graduate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), earning him the title of GMNSE.

Bello was also inducted into two other professional engineering organisations as a graduate member.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

"Officially inducted. Grateful to God, my family, and everyone. This is just the beginning. Reintroducing myself. BELLO HABEEB IDOWU (GMNSE, GMNIEE, GMNIPetE) BSc. Petroleum Engineering University of Ibadan. Alhamdulillahi."

This came days after the fresh graduate announced that he was open to getting work opportunities in Canada and India.

Bello had, in the LinkedIn post, shared that he was seeking opportunities in frontend development and petroleum engineering.

He wrote:

"Hi everyone! I'm seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I'd love to reconnect. #OpenToWork

"About me & what I'm looking for: ---- I'm looking for Frontend Developer and Petroleum Engineer roles. I'm open to roles in Canada and India."

Netizens congratulate UI engineering graduate

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Damilola Oladehinde,S.M.ASCE, MIAENG said:

"Congratulations."

Yetunde Jumoke Adedokun said:

"Congratulations."

John Ekundayo Arije said:

"Congratulations."

KOSEBINU AYOMIDE said:

"Congratulations Habeeb."

Anietie Etifit said:

"Congratulations Engr."

A UI student who wants to work in Canada bags petroleum engineering degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Bello Habeeb

Source: Twitter

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng