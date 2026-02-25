A husband surprised his wife during her university lecture, walking into her packed classroom and leaving her visibly delighted

He playfully begged on behalf of late students and praised her engaging teaching style in front of the class

The heartwarming moment went viral online, drawing admiration for their loving and supportive relationship

A heartwarming video showing a husband surprising his wife during her university lecture has gone viral on social media.

The clip, shared by @imotivateafrica, captured the emotional moment the man walked into a large lecture hall while his wife was teaching, leaving her visibly surprised and delighted.

At the start of the video, the husband explained his plan to surprise his wife during one of her classes. Footage then showed the lecturer (his wife) addressing a packed hall of students before spotting her husband entering the room.

Her professional composure quickly gave way to laughter and joyful disbelief as she reacted to the unexpected visit.

Man surprises wife, begs on students' behalf

The surprise took a playful turn when the husband approached the front of the class and jokingly begged her to forgive and allow some students who arrived late to join the lecture.

Clearly proud of his wife’s teaching, he praised her engagement with students while the camera captured the attentive audience.

He said:

"The fact that she's so engaging.. I mean that's my wife."

He later took a seat in the front row, humorously acting like a student and paying close attention to the lecture.

The video ended with the lecturer smiling radiantly in the car after class, still glowing from the surprise visit.

Reactions to husband's surprise visit to lecturer

Some of the comments are below.

Oseyifunmii said:

"Guys, these are my people. They’ve been lovebirds since our undergraduate days. These two ehn! Excel should honestly consider writing a book titled ‘Through Thick and Thin.’ Love you both."

Hannah commented:

"Sir, you actually sat beside me 😅 in the class😍Awwwn."

Big Temmy said:

"Motivate and his wife you people should pls now 😭😂I miss eksu small."

VESSEL wrote:

"Ehnnnnnnnnn omo we do our own test after series of questions unanswered today ooo . . . me sef dey pity us on behalf of my lecturer."

Mimijossy002 stated:

"You're truly an intentional man. May God bless your home with all the love you deserve."

Lion Queen wrote:

"I love this🥰Your home is forever blessed and who says there’s no love? Love is sweet when you’re with the right person."

IBADAN (GBAGI) commented:

"Awnnn, see as I dey smile omo lol 😆, love is a beautiful thing. Love you big my people."

Bam.arabara stated:

"So beautiful Cheers to more graceful years of intentional loving."

