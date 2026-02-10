A Nigerian man has shared messages that his wife sent to him on WhatsApp after receiving a cash gift from him

According to the young man, he had sent money to his wife to buy some dresses and also keep some for herself

After receiving the money, the appreciative wife quickly slid into her husband's WhatsApp DM to express her love for him

A screenshot of a heartwarming conversation between a Nigerian couple has brought to bare the love and affection they share.

The husband's thoughtful gesture towards his wife had sparked a sweet response from her, melting hearts online.

Man receives 'lovely' messages from his wife after sending money to her.

Source: Twitter

Man shares messages he received from wife

The man, @emmailoghama on X, had sent money to his wife to purchase some clothes and keep some for herself, a gesture that was reciprocated with overwhelming gratitude.

The doting wife took a moment to express her deep appreciation and love for him, stating that she was already obsessed with him.

In her message, she referred to him as her 'calm' and the one person who understands her, even when she's at her most exhausting period.

She also took the opportunity to remind him of his importance in her life, confessing that he brings excitement and joy to her world.

In her words:

"My husband, my calm, the only one I rant to. The only one who can handle everything but likes to see me rant. I go dey rant now. Just wanted to remind you that you're the best thing that has happened to me. You give me butterflies every single time. I'm so obsessed with you."

While sharing the message online, the happy husband gushed over his wife's words, stating that he loved her dearly, and many netizens agreed that their bond was truly special.

"After allowing her to rant to me for almost 1 hour, I sent her money to go get some dress and also keep for herself. She sent this beautiful message to me. I love this woman," he said.

Reactions as man displays messages from wife

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Praise Jah said:

"Sir I do ready to wear and am very good with it. Incase of next time please."

Dammy wrote:

"Just in case your wife is craving meat pie or sausage rolls or small chops. You can patronize me to get her as many as she wants so that she can pray for you everyday."

Vanessa said:

"I have french curls for her braiding incase she’s interested. Passion Twists. Spring twists. Locs."

Ajoke Hub reacted:

"Thank you for your generosity towards your wifey, we have luxury dresses she can pick from sir. We will appreciate your patronage."

Fummy said:

"Abeg no pressure us o."

Omonhiyi reacted:

"Next time Dey quick talk bros. I almost yab you if no be say na your wife. Cuz all these girls out there no get joy o."

Irebonye added:

"Let de single breath na boss. Don't suffocate us."

