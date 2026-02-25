A corps member melted hearts as he saluted his amazing parents in a viral video that he shared on his TikTok page

He shared his emotional story and why he was moved to tears during his act of tribute to them, showcasing how he felt about their sacrifice

His viral video caught people’s attention, and many took to the comments to congratulate him and celebrate him for honouring his parents

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) melted hearts as he saluted his parents.

He wore his full NYSC uniform and honoured his mother and father in a clip that he shared.

Corps member salute parents for university support

Identified on TikTok as @holumitz123, the corps shared an emotional clip of how he honoured his parents.

The video was captioned:

“It got so emotional while performing the PARADE REMOVE HEADDRESS for my parents as i almost burst into tears.

“Every little sacrifice, every prayer whispered on my behalf, every moment they stood by me when life was confusing, heavy, or uncertain.

“They’ve been my constant support, my quiet strength, and the very loves of my life i’ll forever cherishit feels. It so good serving my fatherland with them watching.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail corps members' honour to parents

@Barney_Bsss said:

"Omo it’s not easy going to service and coming out ohhh hmmm some people see it as flex cause of 77k but the depression that follows that nobody talks about is something else."

@Omobukola said:

"As the soundtrack stop I realize my sad emotions wasn’t real.. I was close to crying but it disappeared as the sound stopped. Why’s that."

@Alfa oloka said:

"How I wish to do this after my service but may the soul of my parents rest in peace congratulations. Bro."

@Faves|TheCreative said:

"I’d always have goose bumps whenever I see this salutes. I thought I wouldn’t cry but I did too because if you remember sll that happened and led to your graduation, you’d be grateful for the gift of good parents."

@King Fortune said:

"Shun all these negative comments... Honoring your parents in these little ways are what really matter to God, cause it's from your heart. And for that, it shall be well with you... God's words not mine."

@OGAMEKO thegoodbahdboy said:

"Wetin be the meaning of this NYSC if no be say our government de fool us, them just the let our youth look like mumu."

