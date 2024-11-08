A woman's joy knew no bounds when her husband surprised her with her dream car on her birthday

In a video, the woman was taken to the car dealership where she saw the new car decorated with a ribbon

Netizens who watched the lovely video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A woman's birthday celebration became truly special when her thoughtful husband surprised her with her dream car.

The lovely moment was captured on camera and shared online, melting hearts and garnering congratulatory messages.

Woman gets dream car on birthday

Posted by her daughter, @bellewoods, on TikTok, the video showed the woman's overwhelming reaction.

Unaware of the surprise, she was taken to a car dealership where her eyes landed on the sleek vehicle, adorned with a ribbon.

Initially, she admired the car, oblivious to its new ownership and feeling happy for whoever it belonged to.

However, the big reveal came when she was informed that the car belonged to her and her face radiated pure joy.

Reactions as woman gets dream car

Viewers on TikTok were swept up in the heartwarming moment, flooding the comments section with warm wishes.

The video congirmed the beauty of thoughtful gestures and the love shared between the couple.

@Crème De La Crème said:

"I know a Lexus ES350 when I see one. I love mine!! Congrats to mom!!"

@TheeSkinBoss | CLT Esthetician said:

"I love her cuz she’s not a hater. She was happy for the stranger."

@LMNOP said:

"She was happy for whomever got a new car. She’s my kind of lady. I’m so happy for her."

@beautyinspired said:

"The irony of her being happy for the person and then went to I'm balling is hilarious love congratulations."

@BareFootBruna reacted:

"This my plan for my mama jeep; except I’m gifting her outside of Chicken Plus."

@Ronelle added:

"Her reaction when she walked out was the BEST possible reaction. Lord I hope one day I can bless my mom this way."

@GT_ChinaDoll commented:

"Aww, so beautiful. It’s her turning her back to the car as if to say: “That’s really nice for whoever got a new car,” being totally unaware that it her her blessing."

Watch the video below:

