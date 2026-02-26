A disc jockey has shared a heartwarming video of a groom dancing with reckless abandon on his wedding day

In a now-viral video, the happy groom showed off "crazy" dance moves in the presence of guests with a smile on his face

Social media users who came across the trending video took turns to congratulate the newlywed couple in the comments

A groom's incredible energy and joy captured the hearts of many on social media, as he let loose and danced with abandon on his wedding day.

A heartwarming video, showing his impressive moves, quickly gained attention on social media.

Nigerian groom steals the show with his dance moves. Photo credit: @DJ Badman/TikTok.

Groom displays electrifying dance moves

The clip was shared by a disc jockey @DJBadman on TikTok who spoke about the man's love for his newlywed wife, calling her the chosen one.

While sharing the video, the disc jockey also took a moment to express his profession and passion for music, stating that his role was to provide the perfect soundtrack for life's special moments.

The video showed the groom thoroughly enjoying himself, dancing with a huge smile on his face, surrounded by guests who were equally excited to witness the moment.

Social media users couldn't get enough of the clip, showering the newlywed couple with congratulatory messages and great wishes in the comments section.

Many admired the groom's confidence and energy, and the overall happiness radiating from the couple was undeniable.

Nigerian groom dances with abandon on his wedding day. Photo credit: @DJ Badman/TikTok.

"When you marry someone you actually love. Joy wan finish groom. My own is to supply the right amount of good music for every moment. I love the idea of love sha," the video's caption read.

Reactions as groom dances happily on wedding day

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Amicable said:

"Omo them no force this one to marry ooooo and him no use loan do this wedding. see as he dey happy naaa."

@NANCY LOVE said:

"People will soon gather to celebrate with me like this. Lord pls do something cos I'm never loosing hope."

@Agu nwa said:

"The number I have watched and smiled at this video is unhealthy oh, congratulations dearies, happy groom."

@cute and kute said:

"Congratulations to your new home is blessed am the next to we'd in Jesus name amen."

@Ego ~Oyibo said:

"God pls let marry someone that actually loves me n who I truly love too Biko pls ,e get why , don’t allow me to marry someone I don’t love because of money Pls."

@Beatrice Akata said:

"See as dey shine teeth joy wan wound me on top person marriage. Congratulations."

@sharon Oma said:

"Omo God I don see DJ na husband remain ooooo, Guyy you killed it, Even Bouncer come dey imagine say na him wedding."

@omajuliet01 reacted:

"Oga nah ur choice u marry ur happiness shows it all Biko congratulations see as I Dey smile."

@rabiataminu97 said:

"See as I dey spray una my white teeth."

@ama reacted:

"He’s debt free. He nor borrow money we’d."

@Kingroyalty said:

"2 of them Dey happy to marry each other and that’s all that matters."

@NNENNA added:

"Ohhh chim I don forget say no be me Dey marry, see as I Dey smile."

