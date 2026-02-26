A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment that she paid a visit to her family house

In the trending video, the lady who had just gotten married entered her house and called the attention of everyone present

All her siblings came out with excitement to greet their sister and the special moment touched the hearts of viewers

A newlywed Nigerian lady's joyous reunion with her family members has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared online, showing the excitement of her siblings as they welcomed her back home after the wedding.

Newlywed lady pays visit to her family. Photo credit: @ifunanya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Newlywed lady visits family after wedding

The video, posted by @Ifunanya on TikTok, showed the lady entering the family house, calling out to her loved ones.

As her siblings came out of their rooms one after the other, they had beaming smiles on their faces and welcomed her with open arms.

Her siblings couldn't contain their excitement as they rushed out of their rooms, eager to greet their married sister.

In that moment, the entire house radiated so much love and happiness as they reunited with their beloved sister.

The lady's visit home was clearly a special occasion, and her family was overjoyed to have her back under their roof.

She captioned the post:

"POV: You came back to see your family after your wedding. Love them so much."

Newlywed lady welcomed in grand style at her family house. Photo credit: @ifunanya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as new bride visits family

The video garnered a lot of attention and affection from viewers on TikTok, who praised the family's unity and the lady's love for her siblings.

Many expressed how touching the moment was, and emphasised the importance of family bonds and the joy of reunions.

@Oyale John said:

"Siblings are the absolute sweetest people. The first guy who ran to hug you."

@Lordsugar said:

"We followed our sister to her husband house mind you her house was 100 naira bike to ours."

@Paschal Izuchukwu asked:

"Quick one, is your gorgeous sister taken?"

@ⅅ𝙖𝖒𝑚ყ said:

"This guy gave me joy, he is like that's my sister."

@olise_jane said:

"Hope you came back by 10am sharp."

@Loviñg lovè said:

"I really love your tribe and i love the way your family is."

@able_luchi said:

"How come you are back with that look , is sending me off."

@LOLO EZYBEST COLLECTION/PHONE said:

"Hmmm I me wey travel to my hubby place just Thursday to Sunday I dey miss my mama and siblings. I begin to watch our video, immediately we return to."

@Akorfa Daniella said:

"I was going home every weekend. I’ll go and carry their food from the freezer."

@AmberAckerman said:

"No one talks about having such a good relationship with your parents that it’s hard to leave and you feel guilty wanting to go home."

@mummy temitope&Temitayo said:

"Wallahi I love dis, my own husband said there is Ntn I want to go and do in my parents house again oooo."

See the post below:

Bride visits her parents' graveside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady visited her parents' graveside on her wedding day as she informed them of her marriage.

She cried as she asked her late parents for guidance in her marriage, saying that she wanted to make them proud.

Source: Legit.ng