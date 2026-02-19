A Nigerian man shared a post appreciating his beautiful wife who was good to him during a tough time

According to him, he was jobless for about five years and his wife took care of the home financially without disrespecting him

Speaking further, he promised to spoil his wife until the the day he dies because of her positive impact in the home

A Nigerian man's genuine and heartfelt tribute to his caring wife has captured the hearts of many on social media.

Her support and care during a particularly difficult period in the family had a deep impact on him, and made him adore her more.

Man shares how his wife supported the family for five years when he lost his job.

Man appreciates wife's financial sacrifice

The touching story was shared by @DanJay_P7 on X, who expressed his gratitude for his wife's kindness and generosity.

He recounted how he lost his job with Oando PLC in 2018, following a major restructuring exercise that led to the shutdown of several offices and staff layoffs.

Despite his efforts, he struggled to find new employment, leaving him unable to provide for his family for five long years.

However, his wife stepped in, taking on a job with a prominent NGO and becoming the sole breadwinner.

Her dedication to their family was outstanding, as she never once complained or showed disrespect, even when he was no longer contributing financially.

Her support and commitment to their home were a source of strength and inspiration to him.

Reflecting on those challenging years, he praised his wife's positive attitude and hard work, stating that her actions helped him regain his footing.

Man recounts how his wife took over the financial responsibilities when he lost his job.

He vowed to show his appreciation and make her life easier for the rest of his life, promising to spoil her as a token of his gratitude.

In his words:

"This message is practical to me personally. Got a job with Oando PLC in 2011, was doing extremely well and I made sure my savings, my pay slips and my salary was known to my wife as it comes, she at that time had no job, but I made sure every penny I earned was transparently utilized at home. 2018 Oando had a major shake, area offices were shut down and in some instances, staff were laid off, major shares in Oando then were sold to OVH energy and that shake off affected me.

"I was laid off and for 5 years it was a disaster taking care of the home. But guess what? My wife got a job with a leading NGO and she immediately became the provider for 5 good years. No disrespect, No pride, No complain, No Noise. Nobody knew I lost my job only that you’ll always see me at home if you’re very observant. I regained my shield and I have made a vow to spoil this woman till I die. Moral lesson: Make money a tool in your home, whether it’s coming from you or your wife."

Reactions as Nigerian man praises his wife

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

YourSurePlug said:

"You married right. May God continue to keep your home. This is same principle I have with my wife. The money that comes in either from me or her belongs to the family."

Phronesis said:

"She acted that way because you were good and transparent to her when you had it good. Women have no problem with loyalty if the man is loyal and very open."

Chicent said:

"Na this type of woman person the shake the universe for. No be those ones wae the shout you cannot afford me. You be goods?"

Kalh reacted:

"Most women will still not apply themselves as your wife did. If we are being fair, your wife is a massive outlier in a pool of women who would have behaved differently given your full transparency. I’m thankful for you but I hope you don’t generalize your experience."

