A lady has graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a first-class honours degree years after she dropped out of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

According to the UNILAG graduate, she was advised to drop out of OAU in 2018 after her cumulative grade point average (CGPA) fell below 1.0

Determined to try again, she retook the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2019 and got admitted to study economics education at UNILAG, and she signed out with flying colours

Years after she dropped out of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), a Nigerian lady, Akano Abisola Elizabeth, has completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a first-class honours degree in education economics.

Celebrating her convocation on Facebook, Abisola shared her lovely photoshoot as she shared her academic story.

From OAU dropout to UNILAG first-class

Abisola, in a Facebook post on January 21, admitted that she was depressed after she was asked to withdraw from OAU due to her CGPA drop, which fell below 1.0.

Abisola found her CGPA drop weird, as she had always considered herself a bright student. With the support of her family, Abisola said she decided to try again in 209, wrote the UTME and was admitted to study economics education at UNILAG.

This time, she was very determined not to fail again and put in the work. Eventually, she finished with not just a first-class honours degree with a 4.91 CGPA, but emerged as the best graduating student in her department and the second best in her faculty.

In her words:

"Congratulations Akano Abisola Elizabeth.

"Quick story about my academic journey I finished my secondary education in 2015 and gained admission into OAU to study Biochemistry. I started failing from my first semester which was weird because I knew I was a bright student. By the end of my second year, I was advised to withdraw because my CGPA had gone lower than 1.0 so I dropped out in 2018.

"I was broken and wasn't sure that school was went for me. With the support of my family, I tried again. I took JAMB in 2019 to study Economics Education in the University of Lagos. I got in very uncertain about the future but with one resolve, I will never fail again. With the help of God, I never failed again. I never got below a B in any course.

"I graduated with a first class. Not only a first class but as a Best Graduating student.

"I am Akano Abisola Elizabeth, Bachelor of Science in Education (Education Economics), with a CGPA of 4.91.

"BGS Education Economics Cohort BGS Social Sciences Education Department.

"2nd Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Education.

"One of the Best Graduating Students in the University of Lagos.

"God has changed my story from a dropout to a BGS."

People celebrate UNILAG graduate

Hassan Oluwaseun said:

"Congratulations Abisola.

"I’m proud you fought back and won convincingly.

"See you at the top."

Lanre Da-Silva said:

"Bisola, this is your story of grass to grace and we are extremely proud of you and what God can do in the life of a determined daughter of His. Please face the rest of your life with this same determination and the sky will simply be your starting point.

"Congratulations."

Adeyanju Adeola Ayomide said:

"Congratulations, baby girl. This is mind-[expletive]. Greater heights IJN amen."

Matthew Oluwasegun Ijabiken said:

"Congratulations, may God's grace that has led you this far, never cease in your life, in Jesus' name."

Goodness Adesina said:

"Awnawnnn... Congratulations Dear... God did it... Only He can be trusted."

